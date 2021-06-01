Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers in DC, Maryland and Virginia

WTOP is tracking vaccination rollout in the D.C. region. Washington, Virginia and Maryland are working to inoculate millions while dealing with an unprecedented demand and constricted supply of dosages.

Chart updated: June 1 2021 at 5 p.m.

WTOP is tracking vaccination rollout in the D.C. region. D.C., Virginia and Maryland are working to inoculate millions while dealing with an unprecedented demand and constricted supply of dosages.

In late 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began reporting coronavirus vaccination data for all 50 states, various U.S. territories and federal agencies. Updated every afternoon, their dataset includes the total number of doses each state has been provided and the number of doses that have actually been used. Comparing both numbers gives valuable insight into how much of a state's vaccine stockpile has been deployed versus how much is still in storage.

WTOP will be updating these numbers once every evening, excluding federal holidays.

The federal government also provides statistics on the number of people per state who have received one or two doses of a vaccine. As of March 2021, two vaccines — Pfizer and Moderna — require two doses before a person can be considered fully inoculated. On Feb. 27, the FDA granted emergency use authorization to Johnson & Johnson for the first vaccine to only require a single dose.

Under state eligibility guidelines, Virginia, Maryland and D.C. residents age 65 or older, as well as frontline health care providers and some other workers considered essential, are currently authorized to take the vaccine — a category which includes several million in the D.C. region alone. The number of doses the federal government provides to the states is well short of the total number of people who are eligible to receive them.

To guarantee that data definitions do not vary between the states and the numbers can be compared directly, WTOP.com is using the CDC as its source for daily vaccination statistics. State health agencies in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia are also releasing numbers on their own dashboards alongside COVID-19 test results, including demographics on vaccine distribution and county-by-county breakdowns which the CDC does not currently provide as part of its national dataset.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | District of Columbia