Montgomery Co. to require masks in schools

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

July 27, 2021, 2:45 PM

Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland will require masks for all students and staff in school buildings — regardless of vaccination status — when the new school year starts next month.

The school system, which is Maryland’s largest, unveiled the universal mask requirements during the Montgomery County Board of Education’s meeting Tuesday. The mask rules for next school year are a continuation of current policies, but the school system is aiming to have most students back in classrooms for in-person learning starting next month.

The board voted to endorse the measure.

Monifa McKnight, the interim superintendent of schools, noted that between 45% and 52% of the school system’s student population is under 12 and not yet eligible for any of the approved COVID-19 vaccines.

The school system’s guidance aligns with recommendations last week from the American Academy of Pediatrics, which called for universal masking amid a nationwide rise in COVID-19 cases that appears to be driven by the more-infectious delta variant.

Face coverings will also be required on school buses but will not be required outdoors. Unvaccinated people, however, will be strongly encouraged to mask outside.

McKnight cited reports that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was poised to tighten up school mask guidance Tuesday afternoon, and said she planned to revisit the mask mandate on a quarterly basis.

The decision follows an announcement from the school system in neighboring Prince George’s County that masks would continue to be required for students, teachers and staff.

D.C. Public Schools has already announced that it will continue to require that masks be worn in the fall.

In Virginia, Alexandria, Arlington and Fairfax County public schools will require masks for students in kindergarten through sixth grade.

