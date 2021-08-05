2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US basketball to play for gold | US women in water polo final | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Prince George’s Co. to require masks inside county buildings

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

August 5, 2021, 10:53 AM

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said Thursday that masks will be required inside all county government buildings starting at 5 p.m. Friday as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

“The new delta variant is particularly concerning, and we are taking additional precautions in county government to keep our employees safe at work,” Alsobrooks said in a statement.

“The best way to protect yourself against COVID-19 is by getting vaccinated, so we continue to encourage everyone who has not gotten vaccinated to do so as soon as possible.”

According to the CDC’s data tracker, the level of community transmission in Prince George’s is “substantial.” The county has had 71 cases per 100,000 as of Thursday. That’s based on the past seven days.

The CDC’s four levels of community transmission range from low to high. Substantial is the second highest tier. To reach substantial, a county must have at least 50 cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days. A rate of at least 100 cases per 100,000 people would be considered “high.”

New policies and a timeline are currently being drafted in Prince George’s County. They will require employees returning to the office to get vaccinated or regularly tested for coronavirus. The release added that information on that will be forthcoming.

There will be additional public guidance issued in the near future, according to the release.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

