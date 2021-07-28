Fairfax County to start school year with ‘universal masking’

Fairfax County schools will require "universal masking" as students return to in-person learning next month.

Fairfax County schools will require “universal masking” as students return to in-person learning next month.

The school system says masks must be worn at all times by both staff and students indoors and on school buses, but are not required when eating or when outside during recess, PE, or other activities.

“Universal masking is a critical factor in ensuring all students can return to our buildings, especially when social distancing is not possible and not all our students are eligible yet for vaccinations,” the school division said in a statement. “We will be regularly reviewing our masking practices in line with updates to national, state and local health recommendations.”

The school division is also asking any staff or students who are eligible to “vax up.”

“The most effective tool for preventing the spread of COVID-19 is widespread vaccination. If you and your child are eligible for vaccination and have not yet had your shot, visit one of our school vaccination clinics or make an appointment to be vaccinated as soon as possible,” the statement said.

The Fairfax County school year begins Aug. 23.