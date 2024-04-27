National Prescription Drug Take Back Day: Where to safely discard your medications in the DC area

People across the D.C. area are being encouraged to get rid of unnecessary medications during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is a nationwide push aiming to provide a safe and convenient way of disposing prescription drugs. The event is held twice a year, in April and October.

The last one, held on Oct. 28, 2023, collected 300 tons of unwanted prescription drugs across 4,675 collection sites in the United States, according to the DEA.

The DEA said 27,655 pounds were collected at 303 sites in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Below is a list of some of the locations where you can dispose of medications in the D.C. area, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

D.C.

Ward One

DBH’s Wards 1 & 2 Prevention Center: 1419 Columbia Road, NW

Mt. Pleasant Library: 3160 16th St., NW

MPD Third District Station: 1620 V St., NW

MPD Fourth District Substation: 750 Park Road, NW

Howard University Pharmacy Department: 2300 4th St., NW

Ward Two

Shaw/Watha T. Daniel Library: 1630 7th St., NW

New Bethel Baptist Church: 1739 9th St., NW

Ward Three

DBH’s Wards 3 & 4 Prevention Center: 5335 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Suite 440

MPD Second District Station: 3320 Idaho Ave., NW

Johns Hopkins Sibley Memorial Hospital Pharmacy Department: 5255 Loughboro Road, NW

University of The District of Columbia Van Ness Campus Police Department: 4200 Connecticut Ave., NW

Ward Four

MPD Fourth District Station: 6001 Georgia Ave., NW

Ward Five

Woodridge Library: 1801 Hamlin St., NE

MPD Fifth District Station: 1805 Bladensburg Road, NE

University of The District of Columbia Lamond Riggs Campus Police Department: 5171 South Dakota Ave., NE

Masjid Muhammad: 1519 4th St., NW

Ward Six

Southwest Library: 900 Wesley Place, SW

MPD First District Substation: 501 E St., S

Ward Seven

Good Success Church and Ministries: 4401 Sheriff Road, NE

MPD Sixth District Station: 5002 Hayes St., NE

Ward Eight

Anacostia Library: 1800 Marion Barry Ave., SE

Maryland

Maryland State Police Barrack N, 7915 Montrose Road, Rockville

Maryland State Police Barrack Q, 10100 Rhode Island Ave., College Park

Maryland State Police Barrack L, 3500 Forestville Road, Forestville

Maryland State Police Barrack H, 9500 Mitchell Road, LaPlata

Maryland State Police Barrack A, 7777 Washington Blvd., Jessup

Maryland State Police Barrack P, 6800 Aviation Blvd., Glen Burnie

Maryland State Police Barrack J, 610 Taylor Ave., Annapolis

Virginia

Alexandria

Alexandria Police Department Headquarters, 3600 Wheeler Ave.

Fire Station 210, 5255 Eisenhower Ave.

The Neighborhood Pharmacy of Del Ray, 2204 Mt. Vernon Ave.

Walgreens Pharmacy at Bradlee Shopping Center, 3614 King St.

Arlington

Fire Station #2, 4805 Wilson Blvd.

Fire Station #5, 1750 S. Hayes St.

Fire Station #9, 1900 S. Walter Reed Drive

Arlington County Police Department, 2000 block of 14th St. N

To find a site near you, click here for the DEA’s nationwide collection locator.

