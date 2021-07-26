Prince George’s Co. public schools to require masks this fall

Prince George's County Public Schools in Maryland will continue to require that students, teachers and staff wear masks this fall.

The school system said it is continuing its mask guidance that was in effect last school year.

Schools CEO Monica Goldson tweeted the updated guidance Monday.

This morning, I shared with #TeamPGCPS principals plans to continue our policy requiring masks for students, teachers & staff in schools and offices this fall. About half of eligible students have received a vaccine. I encourage families to take advantage of our summer clinics. https://t.co/QVQYdjNQjK — CEO Monica Goldson (@drmonicaceo) July 26, 2021

She said that about half of eligible students have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

PGCPS is offering free vaccine clinics for students 12 and up.

Dr. James Bridgers, Deputy Health Officer for Montgomery County, was asked if the county is moving toward requiring children to wear masks in the fall. His response to that question was, “The current recommendation per CDC anyone aged two and older, it’s strongly recommended.”

Monday afternoon, Dr. Travis Gayles would be discussing the topic with staff, and was expected to bring future recommendations to the Montgomery County Council Tuesday. The county council sits as the board of public health.

Tuesday afternoon, it’s expected that the Montgomery County Board of Education will be discussing the policy for mask wearing during its afternoon meeting. As of Monday afternoon, there were no documents regarding the topic listed on the board’s online agenda.

Howard County said a decision has not yet been made.

D.C. Public Schools has already announced that it will continue to require that masks be worn in the fall.

In Virginia: Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax County and Loudoun County public schools will require masks for kindergarten through sixth grade.

Prince William County has not released detailed guidance yet.

