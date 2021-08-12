CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. state superintendent supports in-person learning | DC high school athletes urged to wear masks | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
DC charter schools to require vaccination or regular testing for employees

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

August 12, 2021, 4:16 PM

A group of charter schools in the District has announced it will be mandating employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine or submit to regular testing as a condition of employment, the DC Charter School Alliance announced Thursday.

In a letter to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, the alliance said its top priority is protecting students and staff as they go about the process of reopening buildings for the school year.

“While each local education agency is independent, we have committed to requiring our staff to get vaccinated or comply with regular COVID-19 testing,” the alliance said in a statement.

Employees of charter schools did not fall under the purview of Bowser’s order requiring District government and public school staff to be vaccinated, and charter schools were left to decide if they would require vaccinations.

On Aug. 11, Bowser penned a letter asking charter schools in the District to require employees to get vaccinated.

A list of charter schools requiring vaccination is available online.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

