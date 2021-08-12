DC charter schools to require vaccination or regular testing for employees

A group of charter schools in the District have announced they will be mandating their employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine or submit to regular testing as a condition of employment.

A group of charter schools in the District has announced it will be mandating employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine or submit to regular testing as a condition of employment, the DC Charter School Alliance announced Thursday.

In a letter to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, the alliance said its top priority is protecting students and staff as they go about the process of reopening buildings for the school year.

“While each local education agency is independent, we have committed to requiring our staff to get vaccinated or comply with regular COVID-19 testing,” the alliance said in a statement.

Employees of charter schools did not fall under the purview of Bowser’s order requiring District government and public school staff to be vaccinated, and charter schools were left to decide if they would require vaccinations.

On Aug. 11, Bowser penned a letter asking charter schools in the District to require employees to get vaccinated.

A list of charter schools requiring vaccination is available online.

