DC will require masks indoors for everyone older than 2 beginning July 31

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Thursday that masks will be required indoors in the District, regardless of vaccination status.
The new mask order takes effect July 31 at 5 a.m.
This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.
July 29, 2021, 12:34 PM
