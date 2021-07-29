2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Why Olympians bite their medals | US Rowing preview | What Biles' withdrawals mean | Today's Olympic schedule
DC will require masks indoors for everyone older than 2 beginning July 31

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

July 29, 2021, 12:34 PM

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Thursday that masks will be required indoors in the District, regardless of vaccination status.

The new mask order takes effect July 31 at 5 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

