4th day of Israel-Hamas war protests continue at GW University

Students protest the Israel-Hamas war at George Washington University in Washington, Saturday, April 27, 2024. Protests and encampments have sprung up on college and university campuses across the country to protest the war. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)(AP/Cliff Owen)

Dozens of tents on and in front of George Washington University’s University Yard and along H Street remain, according to The Hatchet, the GW University student newspaper.

It reported that about 200 demonstrators were on-site as of 8 p.m. Saturday.

GW University is one of a number of college campuses across the U.S. where students are calling for universities to separate themselves from any companies that are advancing Israel’s military efforts in Gaza — and in some cases from Israel itself.

More than 100 demonstrators were arrested last week at Columbia University where similar protests were held.

Moataz Salim, a GW University graduate student, told WTOP on Saturday that seven of the students in the encampment on Friday received suspensions from the university.

Rafi El-Habashi, a junior journalism major at GW University, is calling on the school to drop its case against seven students who’ve been suspended from school and barred from university grounds.

“We have no intention of leaving until our needs are met,” El-Habashi said. “We demand those charges to be dropped immediately because ultimately these are nonviolent student protesters.”

A GW University spokesperson said “the university does not comment on individual student conduct cases or ongoing conduct cases, including whether or not such a case exists.”

WTOP’s Dick Uliano and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

