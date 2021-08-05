Northam requires COVID-19 vaccination for state workers

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Thursday announced that all Virginia state workers will have to show they are vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing.

The order will take effect on Sept. 1 and will apply to more than 120,000 state employees.

Northam’s move comes as cases are rebounding in the commonwealth. He began by noting that Virginia had reached President Joe Biden’s goal of 70% of adults with at least one dose of the vaccine in mid-June — two weeks before the nationwide goal, which the United States didn’t reach.

With the rise of the highly contagious delta variant, however, “cases are rising again, and so are hospitalizations,” Northam said, adding that “This is playing out across the country.”

Northam, a doctor, recounted his experience watching people on ventilators, where many severe COVID-19 patients end up.

“I have watched individuals fight for every breath, and I have watched individuals take their last breath,” Northam said. “As your governor, I will fight to keep you from that scenario.”

