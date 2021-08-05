2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US basketball to play for gold | US women in water polo final | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Virginia News » Northam requires COVID-19 vaccination…

Northam requires COVID-19 vaccination for state workers

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

August 5, 2021, 2:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Thursday announced that all Virginia state workers will have to show they are vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing.

The order will take effect on Sept. 1 and will apply to more than 120,000 state employees.

Northam’s move comes as cases are rebounding in the commonwealth. He began by noting that Virginia had reached President Joe Biden’s goal of 70% of adults with at least one dose of the vaccine in mid-June — two weeks before the nationwide goal, which the United States didn’t reach.

With the rise of the highly contagious delta variant, however, “cases are rising again, and so are hospitalizations,” Northam said, adding that “This is playing out across the country.”

Northam, a doctor, recounted his experience watching people on ventilators, where many severe COVID-19 patients end up.

“I have watched individuals fight for every breath, and I have watched individuals take their last breath,” Northam said. “As your governor, I will fight to keep you from that scenario.”

More Coronavirus News

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden to nominate former HUD appointee to lead federal procurement

DHS CIO highlights ways to strengthen cyber workforce under IT modernization strategy

For OPM's Ahuja, rebuilding the federal workforce takes on many forms

Military sexual assault commissioners urge officials not to get bogged down by UCMJ changes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up