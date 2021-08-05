Hogan: Md. to require state employees to get vaccinated or be tested regularly

Maryland will require state employees working in congregate facilities to be vaccinated or submit to regular COVID-19 testing and mask-use beginning Sept. 1.

Maryland will require state employees working in congregate facilities to be vaccinated or submit to regular COVID-19 testing and mask-use beginning Sept. 1, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday.

Hogan said the measures will impact state employees in 48 facilities, including: health care facilities of the Mayland Department of Health, facilities of Department of Juvenile Services, the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“These actions are being taken to further protect our most vulnerable citizens,” Hogan said. “The state will lead by example with our own employees who are working in congregate facilities.”

The governor urged privately-run nursing homes to implement the same requirements among their staff, saying there has been a recent uptick in unvaccinated employees in nursing homes contracting COVID-19.

Hogan said there are no plans to institute new mask mandates or shutdowns.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.