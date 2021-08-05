2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US basketball to play for gold | US women in water polo final | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Montgomery Co. votes to…

Montgomery Co. votes to reimpose indoor mask mandate amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

August 5, 2021, 4:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Officials in Montgomery County, Maryland, voted Thursday to reinstate a mask mandate requiring people in the county to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Montgomery County Council, acting as the board of health, unanimously approved the new mask rules. They go into effect Saturday at 12:01 a.m. and apply to “indoor areas open to the public.”

“We are hoping that this will be a short-term measure that will help us reduce the spread of the dangerous delta variant, and we continue to urge all eligible residents who are not vaccinated to get vaccinated immediately,” Council President Tom Hucker said shortly before the vote.

The move comes after new guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended universal masking indoors in areas experiencing “substantial” or “high” transmission of the virus based on weekly case counts.

The county’s mask mandate will automatically phase out after the county returns to lower levels of COVID-19 transmission.

Separately, the board voted to move forward with requiring workers employed by the county to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing.

The measure approved by the board requires County Executive Marc Elrich to send to the council a detailed implementation plan for rolling out the vaccination requirements across the county’s roughly 10,000-member workforce by Aug. 20, and to begin submitting broad data on vaccination status by Aug. 31.

Elrich said earlier this week he had loose agreement with labor groups on the matter.

The change in CDC guidelines regarding masks came amid a rise in coronavirus cases spurred by the highly infectious delta variant.

Most of the D.C. area now meets the threshold for at least substantial spread of the virus. Montgomery County, Maryland’s most populous county, officially reached that threshold Thursday.

There are several exceptions to Montgomery County’s mask mandate. Face coverings are not required if a person has a “bona fide disability or medical condition”; is receiving dental care, shaving and facial treatments; while eating and drinking, or while swimming or engaging in exercise where the use of a face covering would pose a safety risk.

Another exception was added via an amendment authored by Council member Andrew Friedson, who represents District 1, that exempts mask wearing by a person giving a speech or performance as long as they are 6 feet away from others.

While coronavirus cases are on a steady rise in the county, virus-related deaths remain exceedingly low and there has been a modest uptick in hospitalizations.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

For OPM's Ahuja, rebuilding the federal workforce takes on many forms

After 15 years of Best Places to Work, data findings consistently point to engagement needs

Coast Guard to study authorities as lead agency for maritime sector cybersecurity

DHS CIO highlights ways to strengthen cyber workforce under IT modernization strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up