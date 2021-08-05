Montgomery Co. votes to reimpose indoor mask mandate amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Officials in Montgomery County voted Thursday to reinstate a mask mandate requiring people in the county to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Officials in Montgomery County, Maryland, voted Thursday to reinstate a mask mandate requiring people in the county to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Montgomery County Council, acting as the board of health, unanimously approved the new mask rules. They go into effect Saturday at 12:01 a.m. and apply to “indoor areas open to the public.”

“We are hoping that this will be a short-term measure that will help us reduce the spread of the dangerous delta variant, and we continue to urge all eligible residents who are not vaccinated to get vaccinated immediately,” Council President Tom Hucker said shortly before the vote.

The move comes after new guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended universal masking indoors in areas experiencing “substantial” or “high” transmission of the virus based on weekly case counts.

The county’s mask mandate will automatically phase out after the county returns to lower levels of COVID-19 transmission.

Separately, the board voted to move forward with requiring workers employed by the county to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing.

The measure approved by the board requires County Executive Marc Elrich to send to the council a detailed implementation plan for rolling out the vaccination requirements across the county’s roughly 10,000-member workforce by Aug. 20, and to begin submitting broad data on vaccination status by Aug. 31.

Elrich said earlier this week he had loose agreement with labor groups on the matter.

The change in CDC guidelines regarding masks came amid a rise in coronavirus cases spurred by the highly infectious delta variant.

Most of the D.C. area now meets the threshold for at least substantial spread of the virus. Montgomery County, Maryland’s most populous county, officially reached that threshold Thursday.

There are several exceptions to Montgomery County’s mask mandate. Face coverings are not required if a person has a “bona fide disability or medical condition”; is receiving dental care, shaving and facial treatments; while eating and drinking, or while swimming or engaging in exercise where the use of a face covering would pose a safety risk.

Another exception was added via an amendment authored by Council member Andrew Friedson, who represents District 1, that exempts mask wearing by a person giving a speech or performance as long as they are 6 feet away from others.

While coronavirus cases are on a steady rise in the county, virus-related deaths remain exceedingly low and there has been a modest uptick in hospitalizations.

