WTOP TOP 10: 2023 Best Barbecue

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

August 21, 2023, 9:20 PM

(Courtesy Rocklands Barbecue and Grilling Company)

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that have barbecue in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Rocklands Barbecue and Grilling Company was voted the favorite.

Here are the TOP 10 finalists.

  1. Rocklands Barbecue and Grilling Company – Locations in D.C. and Alexandria and Arlington in Virginia 
  2. Red, Hot and BlueLocations in Maryland and Virginia
  3. Willard’s Real Pit BBQ – Virginia locations in Reston and Chantilly
  4. Al Ha’esh Israeli Grill4860 Boiling Brook Parkway, Rockville, Maryland
  5. 2Fifty Texas BBQ – Locations in D.C. and Riverdale Park in Maryland
  6. Lefty’s Barbecue – 2064 Crain Highway, Waldorf, Maryland
  7. Dixie Bones13440 Occoquan Road, Woodbridge, Virginia
  8. Monk’s BBQ – 215 N. 21st St., Purcellville, Virginia 
  9. Black Hog – Locations in Maryland and Virginia
  10. Texas Jack’s Barbecue – 2761 Washington Blvd., Arlington, Virginia

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

