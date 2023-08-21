WTOP TOP 10: 2023 Best Barbecue

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that have barbecue in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Rocklands Barbecue and Grilling Company was voted the favorite.
Here are the TOP 10 finalists.
- Rocklands Barbecue and Grilling Company – Locations in D.C. and Alexandria and Arlington in Virginia
- Red, Hot and Blue – Locations in Maryland and Virginia
- Willard’s Real Pit BBQ – Virginia locations in Reston and Chantilly
- Al Ha’esh Israeli Grill – 4860 Boiling Brook Parkway, Rockville, Maryland
- 2Fifty Texas BBQ – Locations in D.C. and Riverdale Park in Maryland
- Lefty’s Barbecue – 2064 Crain Highway, Waldorf, Maryland
- Dixie Bones – 13440 Occoquan Road, Woodbridge, Virginia
- Monk’s BBQ – 215 N. 21st St., Purcellville, Virginia
- Black Hog – Locations in Maryland and Virginia
- Texas Jack’s Barbecue – 2761 Washington Blvd., Arlington, Virginia
Here are the winners in the other 2023 WTOP TOP 10 categories
- PHOTOS: WTOP’s 2023 TOP 10 contest winners
- Best Bakery
- Best Brunch
- Best Burger
- Best Coffee Shop
- Best International Cuisine
- Best Pizza
- Best Place To Get a Drink
- Best Seafood
- Best Comfort Food
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.