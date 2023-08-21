Live Radio
Home » Business & Finance » WTOP TOP 10: 2023…

WTOP TOP 10: 2023 Best International Cuisine

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

August 21, 2023, 9:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that serve international cuisine. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, High Side was voted the favorite.

Here are the TOP 10 finalists.

  1. High Side4009 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, Virginia
  2. Holy Chow – 1331 Lamberton Drive, Silver Spring, Maryland
  3. L’Auberge Chez Francois – 332 Springvale Road, Great Falls, Virginia
  4. Sierra’s Grill & Taqueria11619 Beltsville, Drive, Beltsville, Maryland
  5. Gringos & Mariachis – Maryland locations in Bethesda and Potomac
  6. Oh Mama GrillLocations in D.C and Maryland
  7. Pho 751712 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, Virginia
  8. Our Mom EugeniaVirginia locations in Fairfax, Great Falls and Arlington
  9. Cactus Cantina3300 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.
  10. Mykonos Grill121 Congressional Lane, Rockville, Maryland

Here are the winners in the other 2023 WTOP TOP 10 categories

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up