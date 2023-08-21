WTOP TOP 10: 2023 Best International Cuisine

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that serve international cuisine. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, High Side was voted the favorite.
Here are the TOP 10 finalists.
- High Side – 4009 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, Virginia
- Holy Chow – 1331 Lamberton Drive, Silver Spring, Maryland
- L’Auberge Chez Francois – 332 Springvale Road, Great Falls, Virginia
- Sierra’s Grill & Taqueria – 11619 Beltsville, Drive, Beltsville, Maryland
- Gringos & Mariachis – Maryland locations in Bethesda and Potomac
- Oh Mama Grill – Locations in D.C and Maryland
- Pho 75 – 1712 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, Virginia
- Our Mom Eugenia – Virginia locations in Fairfax, Great Falls and Arlington
- Cactus Cantina – 3300 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.
- Mykonos Grill – 121 Congressional Lane, Rockville, Maryland
