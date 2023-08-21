Live Radio
WTOP TOP 10: 2023 Best Brunch

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

August 21, 2023, 9:21 PM

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that serve brunch in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Milk & Honey was voted the favorite.

Here are the TOP 10 finalists.

  1. Milk & HoneyLocations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
  2. Makers Union – 1811 Library St., Reston, Virginia
  3. Founding Farmers – Locations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
  4. Silver DinerLocations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
  5. The Kosher Pastry Oven – 1372 Lamberton Drive, Silver Spring, Maryland
  6. Ted’s BulletinLocations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
  7. Shaw’s Tavern520 Florida Ave., Washington D.C.
  8. Miss Shirley’s CafeMaryland locations in Baltimore and Annapolis
  9. Gringos & Mariachis – Maryland locations in Bethesda and Potomac
  10. The Liberty Tavern – 3195 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, Virginia

Here are the winners in the other 2023 WTOP TOP 10 categories

Abigail Constantino

