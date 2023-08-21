WTOP TOP 10: 2023 Best Brunch

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that serve brunch in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Milk & Honey was voted the favorite.
Here are the TOP 10 finalists.
- Milk & Honey – Locations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
- Makers Union – 1811 Library St., Reston, Virginia
- Founding Farmers – Locations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
- Silver Diner – Locations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
- The Kosher Pastry Oven – 1372 Lamberton Drive, Silver Spring, Maryland
- Ted’s Bulletin – Locations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
- Shaw’s Tavern – 520 Florida Ave., Washington D.C.
- Miss Shirley’s Cafe – Maryland locations in Baltimore and Annapolis
- Gringos & Mariachis – Maryland locations in Bethesda and Potomac
- The Liberty Tavern – 3195 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, Virginia
