WTOP TOP 10: 2023 Best Bakery

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

August 21, 2023, 9:19 PM

(Courtesy Cafe Sunflower and Sunflower Bakery)

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that serve baked goods. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Cafe Sunflower and Sunflower Bakery was voted the favorite.

Here are the TOP 10 finalists.

  1. Cafe Sunflower and Sunflower BakeryLocations in Maryland
  2. Heidelberg Pastry Shop2150 N. Culpeper St., Arlington, Virginia
  3. Nothing Bundt CakesVirginia locations in Maryland and Virginia
  4. Best Buns Bread CompanyLocations in Vienna and Shirlington in Virginia
  5. Baked and Wired – 1052 Thomas Jefferson St. NW, Washington, D.C. 
  6. The Kosher Pastry Oven1372 Lamberton Drive, Silver Spring, Maryland
  7. The Woodmoor Pastry Shop10127 Colesville Road, Silver Spring, Maryland
  8. Shilla BakeryLocations in Maryland and Virginia
  9. Mirabeau5751 Fishers Lane, Suite C, Rockville, Maryland
  10. Stella’s Bakery11510 D Rockville Pike, Rockville, Maryland

Here are the winners in the other 2023 WTOP TOP 10 categories

