WTOP TOP 10: 2023 Best Bakery

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that serve baked goods. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Cafe Sunflower and Sunflower Bakery was voted the favorite.
Here are the TOP 10 finalists.
- Cafe Sunflower and Sunflower Bakery – Locations in Maryland
- Heidelberg Pastry Shop – 2150 N. Culpeper St., Arlington, Virginia
- Nothing Bundt Cakes – Virginia locations in Maryland and Virginia
- Best Buns Bread Company – Locations in Vienna and Shirlington in Virginia
- Baked and Wired – 1052 Thomas Jefferson St. NW, Washington, D.C.
- The Kosher Pastry Oven – 1372 Lamberton Drive, Silver Spring, Maryland
- The Woodmoor Pastry Shop – 10127 Colesville Road, Silver Spring, Maryland
- Shilla Bakery – Locations in Maryland and Virginia
- Mirabeau – 5751 Fishers Lane, Suite C, Rockville, Maryland
- Stella’s Bakery – 11510 D Rockville Pike, Rockville, Maryland
