Member of US Marshals Service shoots, kills person in DC’s Mayfair neighborhood

At least one member of the U.S. Marshals Service shot and killed a person in Northeast D.C.'s Mayfair neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, a law enforcement source told WTOP.

The shooting occurred in the 3700 block of Hayes Street NE, outside the Cesar Chavez Public Charter Schools for Public Policy in the Mayfair neighborhood.(WTOP/Scott Gelman) The shooting occurred in the 3700 block of Hayes Street NE, outside the Cesar Chavez Public Charter Schools for Public Policy in the Mayfair neighborhood.(WTOP/Scott Gelman) At least one member of the U.S. Marshals Service shot and killed a person in Northeast D.C.’s Mayfair neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, a law enforcement source told WTOP.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of Hayes Street, on the eastern banks of the Anacostia River just southwest of Kenilworth.

According to a U.S. Marshals spokesman, marshals responded to a call for service for a crime that was being committed. Marshals were already patrolling the area as part of President Donald Trump’s law enforcement surge in D.C., and were the first to respond to the reported crime scene.

“They don’t know what that crime was, but that suspect, they said, did produce a weapon and pointed it at deputies. And it was then, according to this U.S. Marshals spokesman, that a marshal shot and killed this person,” WTOP reporter Scott Gelman said from the scene. “There’s still a lot of unanswered questions.”

In a statement to WTOP, U.S. Park Police said they assisted at the location and took one person by helicopter to a hospital after the shooting.

The U.S. Marshals Service told WTOP no law enforcement personnel were injured.

Below is a map of the area where the shooting happened:

WTOP’s Scott Gelman and Ciara Wells contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.