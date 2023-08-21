Live Radio
WTOP TOP 10: 2023 Best Burger

August 21, 2023, 9:23 PM

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that serve hamburgers. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Big Buns Damn Good Burger was voted the favorite.

Here are the TOP 10 finalists.

  1. Big Buns Damn Good Burger – Virginia locations in Arlington, Vienna, Fairfax, Reston and Herndon
  2. Caddies on Cordell – 4922 Cordell Ave., Bethesda, Maryland
  3. The Burger Shack – Virginia locations in Chantilly, Ashburn and Alexandria
  4. Al Ha’esh Israeli Grill4860 Boiling Brook Parkway, Rockville, Maryland
  5. Glory Days Grill – Locations in Maryland and Virginia
  6. The Limerick Pub11301 Elkin St., Wheaton, Maryland
  7. Old Ebbitt Grill675 15th St. NW, Washington, D.C.
  8. Sunshine General Store22300 Georgia Ave., Brookeville, Maryland
  9. Foster’s GrilleLocations in Maryland and Virginia
  10. Z-BurgerLocations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

Here are the winners in the other 2023 WTOP TOP 10 categories

