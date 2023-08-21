WTOP TOP 10: 2023 Best Burger

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that serve hamburgers. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Big Buns Damn Good Burger was voted the favorite.
Here are the TOP 10 finalists.
- Big Buns Damn Good Burger – Virginia locations in Arlington, Vienna, Fairfax, Reston and Herndon
- Caddies on Cordell – 4922 Cordell Ave., Bethesda, Maryland
- The Burger Shack – Virginia locations in Chantilly, Ashburn and Alexandria
- Al Ha’esh Israeli Grill – 4860 Boiling Brook Parkway, Rockville, Maryland
- Glory Days Grill – Locations in Maryland and Virginia
- The Limerick Pub – 11301 Elkin St., Wheaton, Maryland
- Old Ebbitt Grill – 675 15th St. NW, Washington, D.C.
- Sunshine General Store – 22300 Georgia Ave., Brookeville, Maryland
- Foster’s Grille – Locations in Maryland and Virginia
- Z-Burger – Locations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
Here are the winners in the other 2023 WTOP TOP 10 categories
- PHOTOS: WTOP’s 2023 TOP 10 contest winners
- Best Bakery
- Best Barbecue
- Best Brunch
- Best Coffee Shop
- Best International Cuisine
- Best Pizza
- Best Place To Get a Drink
- Best Seafood
- Best Comfort Food
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.