WTOP TOP 10: 2023 Best Pizza

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that serve pizza in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Ledo Pizza was voted the favorite.
Here are the TOP 10 finalists.
- Ledo Pizza – Locations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
- Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille – 190 Halpine Road, Rockville, Maryland
- Ben Yehuda – 1370B Lamberton Drive, Silver Spring, Maryland
- Caddies on Cordell – 4922 Cordell Ave., Bethesda, Maryland
- Potomac Pizza – Maryland locations in Chevy Chase, Middle River, College Park, Potomac and Rockville
- Pupatella – Locations in D.C. and Virginia
- Matchbox – Locations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
- Wise Guy – Locations in D.C. and Virginia
- Andy’s Pizza – Locations in D.C. and Virginia
- Tony’s New York Pizza – Virginia locations in Haymarket, Bristow and Manassas
