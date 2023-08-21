Live Radio
Home » Business & Finance » WTOP TOP 10: 2023…

WTOP TOP 10: 2023 Best Comfort Food

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

August 21, 2023, 9:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
(Courtesy Caddies on Cordell)

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that serve comfort foods in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Caddies on Cordell was voted the favorite.

Here are the TOP 10 finalists.

  1. Caddies on Cordell – 4922 Cordell Ave., Bethesda, Maryland
  2. Milk & Honey – Locations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
  3. Ruthie’s All Day3411 5th St. South, Arlington, Virginia
  4. Parkway Deli8317 Grubb Road, Silver Spring, Maryland
  5. Glory Days Grill – Locations in Maryland and Virginia
  6. Tastee DinerMaryland locations in Bethesda and Laurel
  7. Chutzpah Deli12214 Fairfax Town Center, Fairfax, Virginia
  8. Double T Diner – Maryland locations in Annapolis, Catonsville (Baltimore), Pasadena, Bel Air, Nottingham, White Marsh and Laurel
  9. Moby DickLocations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
  10. The Limerick Pub – 11301 Elkin St., Wheaton, Maryland

Here are the winners in the other 2023 WTOP TOP 10 categories

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up