WTOP TOP 10: 2023 Best Comfort Food

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that serve comfort foods in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Caddies on Cordell was voted the favorite.
Here are the TOP 10 finalists.
- Caddies on Cordell – 4922 Cordell Ave., Bethesda, Maryland
- Milk & Honey – Locations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
- Ruthie’s All Day – 3411 5th St. South, Arlington, Virginia
- Parkway Deli – 8317 Grubb Road, Silver Spring, Maryland
- Glory Days Grill – Locations in Maryland and Virginia
- Tastee Diner – Maryland locations in Bethesda and Laurel
- Chutzpah Deli – 12214 Fairfax Town Center, Fairfax, Virginia
- Double T Diner – Maryland locations in Annapolis, Catonsville (Baltimore), Pasadena, Bel Air, Nottingham, White Marsh and Laurel
- Moby Dick – Locations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
- The Limerick Pub – 11301 Elkin St., Wheaton, Maryland
Here are the winners in the other 2023 WTOP TOP 10 categories
- PHOTOS: WTOP’s 2023 TOP 10 contest winners
- Best Bakery
- Best Barbecue
- Best Brunch
- Best Burger
- Best Coffee Shop
- Best International Cuisine
- Best Pizza
- Best Place To Get a Drink
- Best Seafood
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.