Missing 3-year-old boy found safe following DC shooting that killed woman, injured girl

A young boy that police were searching for following a shooting in the Glover Park neighborhood of D.C. has been found safe.

D.C. police issued an Amber Alert for the 3-year-old boy following a shooting that killed his mother and injured a 12-year-old girl.

The boy was found in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Interim D.C. Police Chief Jeffery Carroll confirmed Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4100 block of W Street NW.

There, police found a woman shot several times and pronounced her dead on the scene. A 12-year-old girl was also found suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm and transported to a hospital.

An 8-year-old boy was also found, uninjured, in the home. Police said he’s been reunited with his father and is safe.

During their investigation, Carroll said the “domestic” dispute inside the apartment “spilled out from the apartment into the hallway.”

Police said the suspect in the shooting was identified as Stephon Jeter, 35.

Jeter apparently fled the scene in a pickup truck that police posted on social media alongside his mugshot.

Police later posted an Amber Alert on social media for a 3-year-old boy Wednesday evening, asking the public for help locating him.

Carroll said at a news conference after the shooting that Prince George’s County Police saw Jeter’s pickup truck and chased it into D.C. The vehicle crashed around 30th and Nash Place, Carroll said.

Police found Jeter inside the vehicle with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and no sign of the 3-year-old.

Carroll said that Jeter was the father of the 3-year-old boy. The two other children inside the Glover Park home were children of the woman who was killed.

“This is one of the most tragic circumstances I’ve ever seen. An entire family is destroyed through the acts of an individual,” Carroll said. “Our hearts go out the entire family that’s involved in this.”

The 3-year-old was found safe with a relative in Prince George’s County, Carroll said.

Below is the area where the shooting happened:

An investigation is ongoing.

