WTOP TOP 10: 2023 Best Seafood

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that serve seafood in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Cantler’s Riverside Inn was voted the favorite.
Here are the TOP 10 finalists.
- Cantler’s Riverside Inn – 458 Forest Beach Road, Annapolis, Maryland
- Jerry’s Seafood – 15211 Major Lansdale Blvd., Bowie, Maryland
- Captain Pells Fairfax Crabhouse – 10195 Fairfax Blvd., Fairfax, Virginia
- Hank’s Oyster Bar – Locations in D.C. and Virginia
- Ford’s Fish Shack – Virginia locations in Ashburn, Leesburg and Sterling
- Blue Ridge Seafood and Restaurant – 15704 Lee Highway, Gainesville, Virginia
- The Wharf – 119 King St., Alexandria, Virginia
- BlackSalt Fish Market and Restaurant – 4883 MacArthur Blvd., Washington, D.C.
- O’Donnell’s Market – 1073 Seven Locks Road, Potomac, Maryland
- Captain Billy’s Crab House – 11495 Popes Creek Road, Newburg, Maryland
