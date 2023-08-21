Live Radio
WTOP TOP 10: 2023 Best Seafood

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

August 21, 2023, 9:44 PM

(Courtesy Cantler’s Riverside)

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that serve seafood in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Cantler’s Riverside Inn was voted the favorite.

Here are the TOP 10 finalists.

  1. Cantler’s Riverside Inn458 Forest Beach Road, Annapolis, Maryland
  2. Jerry’s Seafood – 15211 Major Lansdale Blvd., Bowie, Maryland
  3. Captain Pells Fairfax Crabhouse – 10195 Fairfax Blvd., Fairfax, Virginia
  4. Hank’s Oyster Bar – Locations in D.C. and Virginia
  5. Ford’s Fish ShackVirginia locations in Ashburn, Leesburg and Sterling
  6. Blue Ridge Seafood and Restaurant15704 Lee Highway, Gainesville, Virginia
  7. The Wharf119 King St., Alexandria, Virginia
  8. BlackSalt Fish Market and Restaurant – 4883 MacArthur Blvd., Washington, D.C.
  9. O’Donnell’s Market1073 Seven Locks Road, Potomac, Maryland
  10. Captain Billy’s Crab House11495 Popes Creek Road, Newburg, Maryland

Abigail Constantino

