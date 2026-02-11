16-year-old charged with gun possession after double stabbing at Silver Spring station

A 16-year-old boy from D.C. was arrested and charged Tuesday with gun possession after an assault involving a large group of teenagers near the Silver Spring Metro station on Monday, during which two others were stabbed.

Montgomery County police said that around 6 p.m. Monday, a fight broke out in a group of more than 20 teenagers on Wayne Avenue in Silver Spring, Maryland.

A 16-year-old and an 18-year-old were approached by a group of boys who robbed and assaulted them, police said in a news release. One of the assaulted teens then pulled out a knife and stabbed two of the suspects that robbed them, according to police. That’s when, police said, another 16-year-old boy brandished a gun during the assault, but did not fire it.

The two stabbed teens were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries — one in serious condition and the other with minor injuries, police said. A third person who sustained injuries during the fight denied further medical treatment.

Police initially reported Monday three juveniles had been stabbed during the fight.

No other injuries were reported.

The 16-year-old boy from D.C. who police said displayed the gun during the assault is in custody and has been charged with robbery and firearms-related violations.

