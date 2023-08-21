Live Radio
Home » Business & Finance » WTOP TOP 10: 2023…

WTOP TOP 10: 2023 Best Coffee Shop

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

August 21, 2023, 9:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
(Courtesy Java Nation)

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia where you can get a cup of coffee. Out of hundreds of coffee shops, Java Nation was voted the favorite.

Here are the TOP 10 finalists.

  1. Java NationMaryland locations in Kensington, Rockville and Kentlands
  2. Cafe Sunflower and Sunflower BakeryMaryland locations in Rockville and North Bethesda
  3. Compass CoffeeLocations in D.C and Virginia
  4. Bagels ‘n Grinds – Maryland locations in College Park and Hanover
  5. Northside Social – Virginia locations in Arlington and Falls Church
  6. St. Elmo’s Coffee Pub – Virginia locations in Del Ray, Old Town North and Fairlington
  7. The Kosher Pastry Oven – 1372 Lamberton Drive, Silver Spring, Maryland
  8. Misha’s CoffeeTwo locations in Alexandria, Virginia
  9. Simply SocialVirginia locations in Fairfax and Vienna
  10. Katie’s Coffee House760 Walker Road, Great Falls, Virginia

Here are the winners in the other 2023 WTOP TOP 10 categories

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up