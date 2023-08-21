WTOP TOP 10: 2023 Best Coffee Shop

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia where you can get a cup of coffee. Out of hundreds of coffee shops, Java Nation was voted the favorite.
Here are the TOP 10 finalists.
- Java Nation – Maryland locations in Kensington, Rockville and Kentlands
- Cafe Sunflower and Sunflower Bakery – Maryland locations in Rockville and North Bethesda
- Compass Coffee – Locations in D.C and Virginia
- Bagels ‘n Grinds – Maryland locations in College Park and Hanover
- Northside Social – Virginia locations in Arlington and Falls Church
- St. Elmo’s Coffee Pub – Virginia locations in Del Ray, Old Town North and Fairlington
- The Kosher Pastry Oven – 1372 Lamberton Drive, Silver Spring, Maryland
- Misha’s Coffee – Two locations in Alexandria, Virginia
- Simply Social – Virginia locations in Fairfax and Vienna
- Katie’s Coffee House – 760 Walker Road, Great Falls, Virginia
