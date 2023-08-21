WTOP TOP 10: 2023 Best Place To Get a Drink

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia where you can get a medium dry vodka martini, lemon peel. Shaken, not stirred … or any other drink of your choice. Out of hundreds of bars, restaurants and eateries, Makers Union was voted the favorite.
Here are the TOP 10 finalists.
- Makers Union – 1811 Library St., Reston, Virginia
- Caddies on Cordell – 4922 Cordell Ave., Bethesda, Maryland
- Clyde’s – Locations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
- Gringos & Mariachis – Maryland locations in Bethesda and Potomac
- The Limerick Pub – 11301 Elkin St., Wheaton, Maryland
- Jimmy’s Old Town Tavern – 697 Spring St., Herndon, Virginia
- Port City Brewing Company – 3950 Wheeler Ave., Alexandria, Virginia
- Glory Days Grill – Locations in Maryland and Virginia
- Bunnyman Brewing – 5583 Guinea Road, Fairfax Virginia
- Audacious Aleworks – Virginia locations in the City of Fairfax and downtown Falls Church
