Live Radio
Home » Business & Finance » WTOP TOP 10: 2023…

WTOP TOP 10: 2023 Best Place To Get a Drink

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

August 21, 2023, 9:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia where you can get a medium dry vodka martini, lemon peel. Shaken, not stirred … or any other drink of your choice. Out of hundreds of bars, restaurants and eateries, Makers Union was voted the favorite.

Here are the TOP 10 finalists.

  1. Makers Union – 1811 Library St., Reston, Virginia
  2. Caddies on Cordell – 4922 Cordell Ave., Bethesda, Maryland
  3. Clyde’sLocations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
  4. Gringos & Mariachis – Maryland locations in Bethesda and Potomac
  5. The Limerick Pub – 11301 Elkin St., Wheaton, Maryland
  6. Jimmy’s Old Town Tavern697 Spring St., Herndon, Virginia
  7. Port City Brewing Company3950 Wheeler Ave., Alexandria, Virginia
  8. Glory Days Grill – Locations in Maryland and Virginia
  9. Bunnyman Brewing5583 Guinea Road, Fairfax Virginia
  10. Audacious AleworksVirginia locations in the City of Fairfax and downtown Falls Church

Here are the winners in the other 2023 WTOP TOP 10 categories

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up