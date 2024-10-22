England vs US kicks off 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup

LONDON (AP) — Former champions England and the United States will meet in the opening match of the 2025 Women’s…

LONDON (AP) — Former champions England and the United States will meet in the opening match of the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup in Sunderland.

The Aug. 22 opener launches a 24-match pool phase in eight England venues.

All games takes place across six weekends, with the majority having afternoon kickoff times. Teams will have a minimum of six days between fixtures to optimise player welfare and team performance.

The four quarterfinals will be split between Ashton Gate, Bristol, and Sandy Park, Exeter, with Ashton Gate also staging both semifinals. Twickenham hosts the final on Sept. 27.

Defending champion New Zealand will open against Spain in York.

Brazil, the first South American team to qualify for a Women’s Rugby World Cup, starts against South Africa in Northampton.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.