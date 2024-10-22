Ja Morant’s return helps Memphis but the future is unclear for the 2-time All-Star and the Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — GG Jackson II never played alongside Ja Morant during his first NBA season and only watched…

He saw enough to know now with Morant, the Grizzlies will be doing things differently.

“When we got the head of the snake out there, everybody’s role is definitely going to change,” Jackson said of Morant.

Morant is the point guard who makes the Grizzlies run — literally. Entering his sixth season in the NBA, the 2020 NBA Rookie of the Year and 2022 Most Improved Player who also earned a spot on the 2021-22 All-NBA team sets the breakneck pace that helped Memphis earn the Western Conference’s No. 2 seed in back-to-back seasons.

Then the Grizzlies went 27-55 with Morant suspended the first 25 games by the NBA for his off-court behavior and drama before a shoulder injury that required surgery shut down thoughts about his return to the team

That may have been a blessing in disguise both for Morant and the Grizzlies. Morant got to sit back and look at what matters most to him. Morant credits the time spent away from basketball working to heal and strengthen his shoulder with also helping rearrange his priorities.

“I’m blessed to be in the position that I’m in to do what I love at the highest level,” Morant said. “Being able to take care of my family and also putting them in positions to excel in whatever they want to do in life is my main goal. So all that’s going well right now. So I have no complaints.”

Nike, one of the sponsors who’ve stuck with Morant, has a new commercial out featuring the tag line “I get up” as both a nod to his athleticism and ability to bounce back from challenges.

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins had to work through much more than just the suspension and injury to Morant last season. He got to see 2023 NBA Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. hone his offensive skills along with GG Jackson and Vince Williams, who are both working through injuries that will keep them sidelined when Memphis opens the season Wednesday night at Utah.

Still, Morant is the dangerous one with his high-flying dunks, ability to get passes to open teammates and ability to finish at the basket. Jenkins said it’s been fun to watch Morant’s approach this offseason, especially once doctors cleared the guard in mid-July. Morant started working nonstop with his teammates, including an invite to rookie and two-time AP player of the year Zach Edey.

The point guard invited Edey to workouts during the summer, which helped as the 7-foot-4 center trim down to 290 pounds by the start of training camp.

Jenkins said Morant is eager about the beginning of the season..

“We all know that it’s an exciting time of the year,” Jenkins said. “We’ve got a group that we believe in, but there’s going to be certain individuals on the team that are going to have to lead the charge in our competitiveness, our togetherness and truly setting the tone of really getting better and holding ourselves accountable to that. He’s been locked in the conversations I’ve had with him, I’ve seen with his teammates. These guys are dialed in right now, especially him.”

Jaren Jackson, drafted fourth overall a year before Memphis took Morant at No. 2 in 2019, is just glad to have his teammate back healthy. Morant told reporters on media day he’s also happy, which makes him a scary player to some in the NBA. Jackson said a healthy player is a confident player.

“He can be any emotion and he’s going to be great,” Jackson said.

The Grizzlies have built around Morant, Jackson and shooting guard Desmond Bane, and general manager Zach Kleiman believes they are just now entering their prime. It’s why they drafted Edey at No. 9 overall to help a half-court offense that has struggled when opponents manage to slow down the Grizzlies. Jenkins has been busy creating plays to mix Morant, Jackson, Bane and 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart with Edey.

Morant remains the key. He averaged a career-best 27.4 points per game in the 2021-22 season, getting votes for league MVP in both 2022 and 2023. If he matches Basketball-Reference.com’s projections averaging 28 points over 36 minutes this season, that would put the Grizzlies back in contention not only in the Western Conference but the NBA overall.

Staying on the court, whether by staying healthy or avoiding issues away from the arena, will be critical for Morant and the Grizzlies. The 6-foot-2, 174-pound guard has never played more than 67 games, and that was in his rookie season. He’s also missed key games in each of Memphis’ last two postseasons.

“Obviously, I want to be out there every game,” Morant said. “So now my main focus is to be able to do that.”

