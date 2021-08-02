FAQ: What CDC’s latest guidelines mean for DC region

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has walked back some mask-wearing guidelines, recommending fully vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the country where the coronavirus is surging.
WTOP has answers to some common questions about where D.C., Maryland and Virginia stand on coronavirus guidelines.
- Q: What does the CDC’s new mask guidance say?
The CDC announced new recommendations that vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging. The CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status — citing new information about the ability of the delta variant to spread among some vaccinated people.
Most new infections in the U.S. continue to be among unvaccinated people. So-called breakthrough infections, which generally cause milder illness, can occur in vaccinated people.
- Q: How does the CDC describe different levels of community transmission?
The CDC categorizes community transmission in four levels:
- Low Transmission (Blue): 0 — 9.99 cases per 100,000 persons in the last seven days
- Moderate Transmission (Yellow): 10 — 49.99 cases per 100,000 persons in the last seven days
- Substantial Transmission (Orange): 50 — 99.99 cases per 100,000 persons in the last seven days
- High Transmission (Red): 100 or more cases per 100,000 persons in the last seven days
Community transmission rates are being tracked by the CDC.
- Q: What do the numbers look like in DC, Maryland and Virginia?
As of Aug. 2, here are areas that have transmission rates considered substantial or high per the CDC’s category:
D.C. — 60.2
Virginia — 76.7
(The following data is from the Virginia Department of Health)
- City of Alexandria — 72.3
- Arlington — 72.4
- Fairfax County — 52.7
- Loudoun County — 70.5
- Prince William County — 77.3
- Stafford County — 113.4
Maryland — 48.1
As of Aug. 2, Prince George’s, Anne Arundel, Charles and St. Mary’s counties in Maryland all have “substantial” transmission.
The CDC’s new policies recommend indoor mask-wearing cover cases where substantial and high transmission are occurring.
- Q: Does the CDC recommend wearing masks indoors for fully vaccinated people in D.C., Maryland and Virginia?
The CDC’s guidelines recommend indoor mask-wearing in areas of substantial or high transmission, regardless of vaccination status. However, it’s up to each jurisdiction whether they will reimpose mandates that people wear face coverings.
In D.C., a new indoor mask order regardless of vaccination status goes into effect July 31 at 5 a.m., Mayor Muriel Bowser announced.
In Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam recommended Virginians “consider” wearing masks indoors where there is an increased risk of COVID-19 transmission indicated by the CDC’s new guidelines. “This is not a requirement, but a recommendation,” he said.
In a July 27 announcement, the City of Alexandria announced that it also has substantial transmission level. “Because Alexandria is currently in a state of substantial transmission, and is exceeding 50 new cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days, masks should be worn in public indoor settings,” the city said in a news release.
In Maryland, Anne Arundel County announced that masks will soon be required indoors at all county-owned buildings, regardless of people’s vaccination status and, starting next month, all county employees will need to either show proof of vaccination or take weekly COVID-19 tests before reporting to work.
- Q: Some places are requiring state government employees to either get vaccinated or get tested weekly. Will D.C., Maryland or Virginia be doing anything similar?
In Virginia, a spokeswoman for Gov. Ralph Northam said the state doesn’t plan to require vaccination at this time. “The facts show vaccines are highly effective at protecting Virginians from this serious virus — over 98% of hospitalizations and over 99% of deaths have been among unvaccinated Virginians,” Northam’s office said. In Fairfax County, the Board of Supervisors will decide in the next two weeks if it will require its 12,000 employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Neither D.C. nor Maryland officials responded to emails asking whether government employees would be required to be vaccinated.
- Q: What are the mask regulations for DC-area public schools?
The CDC recommends that all students wear masks in school.
More school districts across the D.C. region are making decisions about what to do. Some made their decisions before the latest guidance.
Charles, Frederick, Montgomery County and Prince George’s counties in Maryland are requiring masks to be worn in school buildings. Additionally, student-athletes in Charles County public schools are now required to either provide proof of having been fully vaccinated or enter in a COVID-19 screening program to participate in fall sports.
Frederick County Public Schools in Maryland will be requiring all students and staff to wear face coverings inside schools for the start of the 2021-22 school year.
Maryland’s Howard County is requiring masks for all students, staff and visitors in school buildings. This applies to anyone in a school building, regardless of vaccination status. More information is available online.
D.C. is also requiring masks in its school buildings.
Arlington and Fairfax County public schools in Virginia are also requiring masks for students.
Fairfax County Public Schools said masks will be required in school buildings this fall. This goes for all students, staff and visitors. Masks will not be required be outdoors.
Public schools in Loudoun and Prince William counties will require masks be worn by students, staff and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.
Alexandria is requiring masks for students in kindergarten through sixth grade.
The Virginia Department of Health issued guidance advising schools in the commonwealth to mandate widespread mask-wearing inside elementary schools.
- Q: What prompted the CDC to change its guidance?
The CDC revised its guidance on mask-wearing due to new COVID-19 surges in the U.S. in areas where people largely remain unvaccinated, coupled with the ability of the more virulent delta variant to spread — even among vaccinated people.
The CDC said that “breakthrough” infections, which generally cause milder illness, can still occur in vaccinated people. With the delta variant, the level of virus in infected vaccinated people is “indistinguishable” from the level of virus in the noses and throats of unvaccinated people, CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky said Tuesday.
- Q: How does the CDC define a vaccine breakthrough infection, or breakthrough case?
Vaccine breakthrough infections, or breakthrough cases, occur when a person becomes infected with COVID-19 after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Most people who fall into that category are much less likely to get sick, become hospitalized or die.
However, it is possible that some fully vaccinated people might have infections and not have any symptoms.
Virginia tracks COVID-19 cases by vaccination status on an online dashboard. Since January, 99% of cases and 98% of both hospitalizations and deaths have involved people who are not vaccinated.
- Q: How are the Delaware beaches faring?
Not great.
Sussex County, where Rehoboth, Bethany and Fenwick are located, has been listed as having “substantial” transmission by the CDC.
- Q: Need more information?
Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.