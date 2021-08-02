FAQ: What CDC’s latest guidelines mean for DC region

The CDC recommends that all students wear masks in school.

More school districts across the D.C. region are making decisions about what to do. Some made their decisions before the latest guidance.

Charles, Frederick, Montgomery County and Prince George’s counties in Maryland are requiring masks to be worn in school buildings. Additionally, student-athletes in Charles County public schools are now required to either provide proof of having been fully vaccinated or enter in a COVID-19 screening program to participate in fall sports.

Frederick County Public Schools in Maryland will be requiring all students and staff to wear face coverings inside schools for the start of the 2021-22 school year.

Maryland’s Howard County is requiring masks for all students, staff and visitors in school buildings. This applies to anyone in a school building, regardless of vaccination status. More information is available online.

D.C. is also requiring masks in its school buildings.

Arlington and Fairfax County public schools in Virginia are also requiring masks for students.

Fairfax County Public Schools said masks will be required in school buildings this fall. This goes for all students, staff and visitors. Masks will not be required be outdoors.

Public schools in Loudoun and Prince William counties will require masks be worn by students, staff and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.

Alexandria is requiring masks for students in kindergarten through sixth grade.

The Virginia Department of Health issued guidance advising schools in the commonwealth to mandate widespread mask-wearing inside elementary schools.