WTOP TOP 10: Best Tacos

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses making great tacos in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Review the finalists below and vote for your favorite in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Voting will close at 4 p.m. on Aug. 9, and winners for all TOP 10 categories will be announced on Aug. 12.

Here are the TOP 10 Best Tacos finalists:

Taco Bamba Taqueria

Locations in D.C. and Virginia.

Zandra’s Taqueria

Three Northern Virginia locations.

Anita’s

Eight Northern Virginia locations.

District Taco

Locations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Taqueria Habarnero

3710 14th St NW, Washington, D.C.

Taqueria el Poblano

Three Northern Virginia locations.

Fish Taco

Three locations in Maryland.

Surfside Taco Restaurant and Taco Stand

Two D.C. locations.

Ixtapalapa Taqueria

411 N Frederick Ave., Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Tequila & Taco

540 John Carlyle St, Alexandria, Virginia.

