Monks pass through Alexandria on 2,300-mile pilgrimage to DC

A group of Buddhist monks, who began a trek of peace toward D.C. in October, stopped off in Old Town Alexandria to share their message Monday.

A group of Buddhist monks, who began a trek of peace to D.C. in October from Fort Worth, Texas, stopped off in Old Town Alexandria to share their message with an appreciative crowd outside of Christ Church.

The Venerable Bhikkhu Pannakara, who has been speaking for the group of monks, stepped up to the microphone at Monday’s gathering and addressed the crowd, gently teasing them.

“Are you not working at all?” he asked, to the laughing crowd. “Today’s Monday, right? Then why are you here?”

Members of the crowd answered, “To see you!”

During his message, Pannakara asked the crowd to put their hands on their hearts.

“Gently close your eyes,” he instructed. “Pay full attention to each and every heartbeat. Just focus on your heartbeat. Feel it.”

The crowd fell silent, some bowing their heads.

The main focus of the journey has been on peace, specifically on finding that peace from within.

“Be mindful with everything you do,” Pannakara said. “One thing at a time. Do not multitask anymore.”

The monks have been documenting their journey on social media, drawing large crowds to greet them along the route. Locals gather to hear their message; some of those community members are gifted saffron-colored bracelets from the monks — including Maria Metcalfe, of Alexandria.

Metcalfe found the message very timely. She thought back to her morning, where she said she found herself scrambling to do three things at once.

“I was uncomfortable, and I couldn’t quite figure out why,” she said. “I was really grateful for the reminders (from the monks).”

Metcalfe called those reminders “simple, but really profound.”

She was thrilled to receive a bracelet from the monks with saffron colored threads.

The message also hit home for Cathy D’Amato who came from Springfield to see the monks.

“I think people are very stressed out, and they have a message of peace, and it resonates with me,” she said.

Lucy Short from Fort Washington echoed that sense: “It’s just nice to see happiness that’s being demonstrated, and people are coming out because I think people are tired of being caught up in the negative stuff that’s going on in our world, and they just want peace.”

The monks are expected to arrive in D.C. on Tuesday. Anyone interested in following along with their walk can find details on the group’s Facebook page.

Led by Bhikkhu Pannakara (R), Buddhist monks participate in a “Walk for Peace” in Richmond, Virginia, on Feb. 3, 2026. The group is walking from Fort Worth, Texas, to D.C. to promote peace, compassion and nonviolence. (Photo by Aaron Mathes / AFP via Getty Images) Photo by Aaron Mathes / AFP via Getty Images A local resident looks on as Buddhist monks participate in a “Walk for Peace” in Richmond, Virginia, on Feb. 3, 2026. (Photo by Aaron Mathes / AFP via Getty Images) Photo by Aaron Mathes / AFP via Getty Images Led by Bhikkhu Pannakara (L), Buddhist monks participate in a “Walk for Peace” in Glen Allen, Virginia, on Feb. 3, 2026. (Photo by Aaron Mathes / AFP via Getty Images) Photo by Aaron Mathes / AFP via Getty Images Buddhist monks participate in a “Walk for Peace” in Glen Allen, Virginia, on Feb. 3, 2026. (Photo by Aaron Mathes / AFP via Getty Images) Photo by Aaron Mathes / AFP via Getty Images Alexandria Police Chief Tarrick McGuire gifted a badge to the Venerable Bhikkhu Pannakara on Feb. 9, 2026. (Courtesy Alexandria Police) Courtesy Alexandria Police A woman joins a crowd in Alexandria in listening to the monks’ message on Feb. 9, 2026. (WTOP/Kate Ryan) WTOP/Kate Ryan Bhikkhu Pannakara receives a badge from Alexandria Police Chief Tarrick McGuire on Feb. 9, 2026. (Courtesy Alexandria Police) Courtesy Alexandria Police People pass flowers to the monks as they walk past Potomac Yard on Feb. 9, 2026. (WTOP/Sandy Kozel) WTOP/Sandy Kozel The monks passed by Potomac Yard on Feb. 9, 2026, nearing their final destination. (WTOP/Sandy Kozel) WTOP/Sandy Kozel ( 1 /9) Share This Gallery: Share This:

