WTOP TOP 10: Best Brunch

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses serving great brunch in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Review the finalists below and vote for your favorite in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Voting will close at 4 p.m. on Aug. 9, and winners for all TOP 10 categories will be announced on Aug. 12.

Be sure to vote for our other TOP 10 categories: Best Burgers, Best Pizza, Best Brewery, Best Crabs, Best Coffee Shop, Best Winery, Best Tacos, Best Bagels and Best Barbecue.

Here are the TOP 10 Best Brunch finalists:

Founding Farmers

Locations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Cava Mezze

Locations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Ted’s Bulletin

Locations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Mrs. K’s Toll House

9201 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring, Maryland.

The Liberty Tavern

3195 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, Virginia.

Trattoria Villagio

7145 Main St., Clifton, Virginia.



Busboys and Poets

Locations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Clyde’s

Locations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

The Secret Garden Cafe

404 Mill St., Occoquan, Virginia.

Blue Duck Tavern

1201 24th St. NW, Washington, D.C.

