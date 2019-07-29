WTOP TOP 10: Best Winery

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local wineries with great grapes and vibes in the D.C. area. Vote for your favorite!

Voting will close at 4 p.m. on Aug. 9, and winners for all TOP 10 categories will be announced on Aug. 12.

Here are the TOP 10 Best Winery finalists:

Paradise Springs Winery

13219 Yates Ford Rd., Clifton, Virginia.

Quattro Goombas Winery

22860 James Monroe Hwy., Aldie, Virginia.

Stone Tower Winery

19925 Hogback Mountain Rd., Leesburg, Virginia.

RdV Vineyards

2550 Delaplane Grade Rd., Delaplane, Virginia.

Barrel Oak Winery

3623 Grove Ln., Delaplane, Virginia.

The Winery at Bull Run

15950 Lee Hwy., Centreville, Virginia.

Cana Vineyards

38600 John Mosby Hwy., Middleburg, Virginia.

Fabbioli Cellars

15669 Limestone School Rd., Leesburg, Virginia.

Potomac Point Winery

275 Decatur Rd., Stafford, Virginia.

Chrysalis Vineyards at The Ag District

39025 John Mosby Hwy., Middleburg, Virginia.

