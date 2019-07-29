WTOP TOP 10: Best Crabs

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses serving great crabs in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Review the finalists below and vote for your favorite in the poll at the bottom of the page.
Here are the TOP 10 Best Crabs finalists:
Cantler’s Riverside Inn
458 Forest Beach Rd., Annapolis, Maryland.
Quarterdeck Restaurant
1200 Fort Myer Dr., Arlington, Virginia.
Blue Ridge Seafood Restaurant
15704 Lee Hwy, Gainesville, Virginia.
Bethesda Crab House
4958 Bethesda Ave., Bethesda, Maryland.
Ivy City Smokehouse
1356 Okie St. NE, Washington, D.C.
The Crab Galley
7410 Laurel Bowie Rd., Bowie, Maryland.
Tim’s Rivershore Restaurant and Crabhouse
1510 Cherry Hill Rd., Dumfries, Virginia.
Crosby’s Crab Company
14718 Bristow Rd., Manassas, Virginia.
Shakin Crab
9886 Liberia Ave., Manassas, Virginia.
Dent White & Blue Crabs
12816 Lee Highway; Gainesville, Virginia.
