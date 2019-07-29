WTOP TOP 10: Best Crabs

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses serving great crabs in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Now is your chance to vote on your favorite.

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses serving great crabs in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Review the finalists below and vote for your favorite in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Voting will close at 4 p.m. on Aug. 9, and winners for all TOP 10 categories will be announced on Aug. 12.

Here are the TOP 10 Best Crabs finalists:

Cantler’s Riverside Inn

458 Forest Beach Rd., Annapolis, Maryland.

Quarterdeck Restaurant

1200 Fort Myer Dr., Arlington, Virginia.

Blue Ridge Seafood Restaurant

15704 Lee Hwy, Gainesville, Virginia.

Bethesda Crab House

4958 Bethesda Ave., Bethesda, Maryland.



Ivy City Smokehouse

1356 Okie St. NE, Washington, D.C.

The Crab Galley

7410 Laurel Bowie Rd., Bowie, Maryland.

Tim’s Rivershore Restaurant and Crabhouse

1510 Cherry Hill Rd., Dumfries, Virginia.

Crosby’s Crab Company

14718 Bristow Rd., Manassas, Virginia.

Shakin Crab

9886 Liberia Ave., Manassas, Virginia.

Dent White & Blue Crabs

12816 Lee Highway; Gainesville, Virginia.



