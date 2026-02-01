16-year-old boy shot inside Wootton High School in Rockville, another student in custody

A person was shot inside Thomas S. Wootton High School in Rockville, Maryland, on Monday, according to police.

A Montgomery County police cruiser near Wootton High School in Rockville on Monday. (WTOP/Mike Murillo) Families and reporters gather near Wootton High School in Maryland after a shooting on Monday. (WTOP/Mike Murillo) Rockville City Police Department is the lead agency for this investigation. (WTOP/Mike Murillo) Rockville City Police Chief Jason West (center) speaks at a press conference Monday evening alongside Montgomery County Superintendent of Schools Thomas Taylor.

A 16-year-old boy was shot inside Thomas S. Wootton High School in Rockville, Maryland, on Monday, and another student is in custody, according to police.

Officers with the Montgomery County Police Department were dispatched to the high school at 2:15 p.m. for a report of shots fired near the school and found a student who’d been shot in a school hallway. That student was taken to the hospital, and police described his condition as stable.

Police said they had one person, another 16-year-old male student, in custody in connection to the shooting.

Rockville City Police Chief Jason West said at a press conference Monday evening that the county police department is working with the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s office regarding charges for the student in custody. Police said in a release they’ll be charging the teenager as an adult.

He added that the firearm used in the shooting was not discovered inside the school.

West said Wootton’s assigned Community Engagement Officer was not at the high school at the time of the shooting and was “attending to an issue” at Lakewood Elementary School.

“I think a collaborative partnership between law enforcement and our school community keeps our children safe, and we’re going to continue to do that in the future,” West said.

“I believe that we had approximately seven K9 dogs that responded to the school to conduct searches and and it was a … coordinated effort to keep the students safe and effectively get them out of the school safely and reunited with their parents,” Montgomery County Field Services Assistant Chief David McBain said.

Montgomery County Superintendent of Schools Thomas Taylor said the prolonged search of the high school was done to “prioritize student safety.”

“That was the priority this afternoon after today’s incident, and today is a heartbreaking and deeply unsettling day for our entire community. The kids and our staff are emotionally exhausted and understandably traumatized by today’s events,” Taylor said.

As of about 4:15 p.m., police said there was no further threat to public safety.

UPDATE: Preliminary information available at this time-

The shooting occurred inside of the school. One confirmed victim.More information will be released when available.#MCPNews #MCPD pic.twitter.com/tEtcjg9JjW— Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) February 9, 2026

School and community reactions

Wootton High School was put on lockdown following the shooting and roads near the school were closed.

Parents reunited with their children down the road at Robert Frost Middle School in Rockville, police said. At 4:40 p.m., police said on social media that students were in the process of being dismissed.

Students who typically take the bus home from school will take their regular routes home, according to police, who asked parents of those students not to come to the school.

“Our thoughts are with the Wootton students, faculty, and their families during this distressing time. Incidents like this are frightening for all involved. Student safety is our highest priority. We will continue to coordinate closely with law enforcement and school officials and will share confirmed information as it becomes available,” Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said in a statement.

“We wish the student who was injured in this shooting a full and swift recovery. My heart and thoughts are with their family, and all the students and staff that make up the Wootton High School community,” Montgomery County Council President Natali Fani-González said in a statement.

Wootton High School will be open for classes on Tuesday and resources will be made available to students and staff, Superintendent Taylor said.

“We have emotional supports that are in place for our students and staff for the remainder of the week and beyond as we navigate through this difficult time,” Taylor said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

