Live Radio
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » At least 3 stabbed…

At least 3 stabbed at Silver Spring Metro station during fight in crowd

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

February 9, 2026, 7:29 PM

At least three juveniles were stabbed near the Silver Spring Metro station in Maryland during a fight in a large crowd, police said Monday evening.

Montgomery County police responded to the intersection of Wayne and Ramsey avenues around 6 p.m. for reports of an assault involving more than 20 juveniles.

There, they found three juveniles suffering from stab wounds. They were taken to hospitals with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

In a post on X, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said a fourth person was injured at the scene but not stabbed and declined further medical treatment.

A juvenile suspect is police custody, police said.

Below is a map of where the stabbing took place:

(Credit Google Maps)

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Ciara Wells

Ciara Wells is the Evening Digital Editor at WTOP. She is a graduate of American University where she studied journalism and Spanish. Before joining WTOP, she was the opinion team editor at a student publication and a content specialist at an HBCU in Detroit.

ciara.wells@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up