At least 3 stabbed at Silver Spring Metro station during fight in crowd

At least three juveniles were stabbed near the Silver Spring Metro station in Maryland during a fight in a large crowd, police said Monday evening.

Montgomery County police responded to the intersection of Wayne and Ramsey avenues around 6 p.m. for reports of an assault involving more than 20 juveniles.

There, they found three juveniles suffering from stab wounds. They were taken to hospitals with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

In a post on X, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said a fourth person was injured at the scene but not stabbed and declined further medical treatment.

A juvenile suspect is police custody, police said.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

