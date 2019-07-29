WTOP TOP 10: Best Brewery

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses making great beer in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Now is your chance to vote on your favorite.

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses making great beer in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Review the finalists below and vote for your favorite in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Voting will close at 4 p.m. on Aug. 9, and winners for all TOP 10 categories will be announced on Aug. 12.

Be sure to vote for our other TOP 10 categories: Best Burgers, Best Pizza, Best Coffee Shop, Best Crabs, Best Winery, Best Brunch, Best Tacos, Best Bagels and Best Barbecue.

Here are the TOP 10 Best Brewery finalists:

2 Silos Brewing Company

9925 Discovery Blvd., Manassas, Virginia.

Sinistral Brewing Company

9419 Main St., Manassas, Virginia.

Caboose Brewing Company

520 Mill St. NE, Vienna, Virginia.

Port City Brewing Company

3950 Wheeler Ave., Alexandria, Virginia.

Right Proper Brewing Company

Two locations in D.C.

Old Ox Brewery

44652 Guilford Dr #114, Ashburn, Virginia.

Vanish Farmwoods Brewery

42245 Black Hops Lane, Leesburg, Virginia.

Aslin Beer Company

257 Sunset Park Drive, Herndon, Virginia.

Jailbreak Brewing Company

9445 Washington Boulevard North F, Laurel, Maryland.

The Farm Brewery at Broad Run

16015 John Marshall Hwy., Broad Run, Virginia.

