WTOP TOP 10: Best Coffee Shop

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses serving great coffee in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Review the finalists below and vote for your favorite in the poll at the bottom of the page.
Voting will close at 4 p.m. on Aug. 9, and winners for all TOP 10 categories will be announced on Aug. 12.
Be sure to vote for our other TOP 10 categories: Best Burgers, Best Pizza, Best Brewery, Best Crabs, Best Winery, Best Brunch, Best Tacos, Best Bagels and Best Barbecue.
Here are the TOP 10 Best Coffee Shop finalists:
Jirani Coffeehouse
9425 West St, Manassas, Virginia.
De Clieu Coffee & Sandwiches
10389 Main St. B, Fairfax, Virginia.
Compass Coffee
Locations in D.C. and Virginia.
Trummer’s Coffee and Wine Bar
14013 Promenade Commons St., Gainesville, Virginia.
Grounds Central Station
9360 Main St., Manassas, Virginia.
Café Sunflower
6101 Executive Blvd., No. Bethesda, Maryland.
Weird Brothers Coffee
321 Sunset Park Dr., Herndon, Virginia.
St. Elmo’s Coffee Pub
2300 Mt Vernon Ave., Alexandria, Virginia.
Swing’s Coffee
Locations in D.C. and Virginia.
Black Lion Coffee & Café
9705 Traville Gateway Dr., Rockville, Maryland.
