WTOP TOP 10: Best Coffee Shop

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses serving great coffee in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Now is your chance to vote on your favorite.

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses serving great coffee in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Review the finalists below and vote for your favorite in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Voting will close at 4 p.m. on Aug. 9, and winners for all TOP 10 categories will be announced on Aug. 12.

Be sure to vote for our other TOP 10 categories: Best Burgers, Best Pizza, Best Brewery, Best Crabs, Best Winery, Best Brunch, Best Tacos, Best Bagels and Best Barbecue.

Here are the TOP 10 Best Coffee Shop finalists:

Jirani Coffeehouse

9425 West St, Manassas, Virginia.

De Clieu Coffee & Sandwiches

10389 Main St. B, Fairfax, Virginia.

Compass Coffee

Locations in D.C. and Virginia.

Trummer’s Coffee and Wine Bar

14013 Promenade Commons St., Gainesville, Virginia.

Grounds Central Station

9360 Main St., Manassas, Virginia.

Café Sunflower

6101 Executive Blvd., No. Bethesda, Maryland.

Weird Brothers Coffee

321 Sunset Park Dr., Herndon, Virginia.



St. Elmo’s Coffee Pub

2300 Mt Vernon Ave., Alexandria, Virginia.

Swing’s Coffee

Locations in D.C. and Virginia.

Black Lion Coffee & Café

9705 Traville Gateway Dr., Rockville, Maryland.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.