WTOP TOP 10: Best Barbecue

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses serving great barbecue in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Review the finalists below and vote for your favorite in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Voting will close at 4 p.m. on Aug. 9, and winners for all TOP 10 categories will be announced on Aug. 12.

Here are the TOP 10 Best Barbecue finalists:

Mission BBQ

This barbecue joint with locations in multiple states is based in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

Monk’s BBQ

Smoked meats and live music in Purcellville, Virginia.

Rocklands Barbeque and Grilling Company

Serving barbecue in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Texas Jack’s

Ribs, brisket and more in Arlington, Virginia.

Willard’s Real Pit BBQ

Serving barbecue in Chantilly, Virginia and Reston, Virginia.

Sweet Fire Donna’s

Serving barbecue in Alexandria, Virginia.



The Bone BBQ

This Gainesville, Virginia outpost opened in 2011.

Dixie Bones

Barbecue and sides in Woodbridge, Virginia and Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Federalist Pig

American regional barbecue in Northwest D.C.

HammerDownBBQ

Smoked meats in Aldie, Virginia.

