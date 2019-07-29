WTOP TOP 10: Best Bagels

July 29, 2019

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses making great bagels in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. (Getty Images)

Home » Living News » WTOP TOP 10: Best Bagels

July 29, 2019, 4:53 AM

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses making great bagels in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Review the finalists below and vote for your favorite in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Voting will close at 4 p.m. on  Aug. 9, and winners for all TOP 10 categories will be announced on Aug. 12.

Be sure to vote for our other TOP 10 categories: Best Burgers, Best Pizza, Best Coffee Shop, Best Crabs, Best Winery, Best Brunch, Best Tacos, Best Brewery and Best Barbecue.

Here are the TOP 10 Best Bagels finalists:

Tom & Suzie’s NY Bagel Deli
9110 Devlin Rd. #140, Bristow, Virginia. 

Call Your Mother Deli 
3301 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.

Naval Bagels 
Locations in Annapolis and Arnold, Maryland. 

Bethesda Bagels
Locations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. 

Goldberg’s New York Bagels 
Three locations in Maryland. 

Main Street Bagel Deli
10268 Main St, Fairfax, Virginia.

Brooklyn Bagel Bakery 
2055 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, Virginia. 

Bagel City
12119 Rockville Pike, Rockville, Maryland. 

Izes Deli & Bagelry
11622 Rockville Pike, Rockville, Maryland. 

Bullfrog Bagels
1341 H St. NE, Washington, D.C. 

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Food & Restaurant News Living News Local News
2019 Top 10 Contest bagels Best bagels top 10

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up