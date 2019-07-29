WTOP TOP 10: Best Bagels

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses making great bagels in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Now is your chance to vote on your favorite.

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses making great bagels in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Review the finalists below and vote for your favorite in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Voting will close at 4 p.m. on Aug. 9, and winners for all TOP 10 categories will be announced on Aug. 12.

Here are the TOP 10 Best Bagels finalists:

Tom & Suzie’s NY Bagel Deli

9110 Devlin Rd. #140, Bristow, Virginia.

Call Your Mother Deli

3301 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.



Naval Bagels

Locations in Annapolis and Arnold, Maryland.

Bethesda Bagels

Locations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Goldberg’s New York Bagels

Three locations in Maryland.

Main Street Bagel Deli

10268 Main St, Fairfax, Virginia.

Brooklyn Bagel Bakery

2055 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, Virginia.



Bagel City

12119 Rockville Pike, Rockville, Maryland.

Izes Deli & Bagelry

11622 Rockville Pike, Rockville, Maryland.

Bullfrog Bagels

1341 H St. NE, Washington, D.C.

