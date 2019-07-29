WTOP TOP 10: Best Bagels

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses making great bagels in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Review the finalists below and vote for your favorite in the poll at the bottom of the page.
Voting will close at 4 p.m. on Aug. 9, and winners for all TOP 10 categories will be announced on Aug. 12.
Be sure to vote for our other TOP 10 categories: Best Burgers, Best Pizza, Best Coffee Shop, Best Crabs, Best Winery, Best Brunch, Best Tacos, Best Brewery and Best Barbecue.
Here are the TOP 10 Best Bagels finalists:
Tom & Suzie’s NY Bagel Deli
9110 Devlin Rd. #140, Bristow, Virginia.
Call Your Mother Deli
3301 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.
Naval Bagels
Locations in Annapolis and Arnold, Maryland.
Bethesda Bagels
Locations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
Goldberg’s New York Bagels
Three locations in Maryland.
Main Street Bagel Deli
10268 Main St, Fairfax, Virginia.
Brooklyn Bagel Bakery
2055 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, Virginia.
Bagel City
12119 Rockville Pike, Rockville, Maryland.
Izes Deli & Bagelry
11622 Rockville Pike, Rockville, Maryland.
Bullfrog Bagels
1341 H St. NE, Washington, D.C.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.