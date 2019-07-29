WTOP TOP 10: Best Pizza

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses serving great pizza in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Now is your chance to vote on your favorite.

Voting will close at 4 p.m. on Aug. 9, and winners for all TOP 10 categories will be announced on Aug. 12.

Here are the TOP 10 Best Pizza finalists:

Antonelli’s Pizza & Subs

A family-owned and operated outpost in Lorton, Virginia.

Tony’s New York Pizza

With three Northern Virginia locations in Manassas, Haymarket and Bristow.

Pupatella

Neapolitan-style pizza in Arlington, Virginia.

The Italian Store

New York-style pizza at two Arlington, Virginia locations

&pizza

This D.C.-founded pizza shop now has locations up and down the East Coast.

Timber Pizza

Wood-fired pizza on Upshur Street in D.C.’s Petworth neighborhood.

Ledo Pizza

This Mid-Atlantic chain is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

Trattoria Villagio

An Italian restaurant in Northern Virginia’s historic Clifton neighborhood.

Frankly…Pizza!

Serving wood-fired pies in Kensington, Maryland.

Pete’s New Haven Style Apizza

New Haven-style pizza with locations in D.C. and Virginia.

