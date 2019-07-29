WTOP TOP 10: Best Burger

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses serving great burgers in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Now is your chance to vote on your favorite.

Voting will close at 4 p.m. on Aug. 9, and winners for all TOP 10 categories will be announced on Aug. 12.

Here are the TOP 10 Best Burger finalists:

Five Guys

This fast-casual chain got its start in Northern Virginia in 1986 and now has locations throughout the U.S.

Foster’s Grille

The Foster’s franchise started in Warrenton, Virginia in 1999.

Elevation Burger

Organic and sustainable food is the focus at this Falls Church, Virginia-based franchise.

MELT Gourmet Cheeseburgers

Get a taste of MELT’s award-winning burgers at 525 East Market St. in Leesburg, Virginia.

Social Burger

A locally owned burger restaurant at 350 Maple Ave. W, Vienna, Virginia.

Basic Burger

Burgers made with 100% Angus beef at 1101 S. Joyce St. in Arlington, Virginia.

Duke’s Grocery

This D.C. restaurant has two locations, one in Dupont Circle and another (Duke’s Counter) near the National Zoo.

The Burger Shack

A family-run restaurant with two locations in Chantilly, Virginia and Ashburn, Virginia.

Good Stuff Eatery

The Mendelsohn family opened the first location on Capitol Hill in 2008.

The Salt Line

Seafood isn’t the only specialty at this Southeast D.C. restaurant.

