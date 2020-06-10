Finding a recipe for recovery: What the DC region’s chefs can’t wait to eat again

The coronavirus has had a brutal impact on the restaurant industry in the D.C. area. Some restaurants were able to stay open using a carryout model, but others closed for months. Some may not open again.
Several D.C.-area chefs are fighting for survival and cheering on other restaurants along the way. Many of the region’s prominent chefs are supporting other restaurants that are mainstays in the community or are places they like to visit when they aren’t in their own kitchens.
In WTOP’s “finding a recipe for recovery” series, WTOP asked several chefs where they’re looking forward to going to eat when things open up again. This includes Amy Brandwein, chef at Centrolina, who is looking forward to visiting a local sushi restaurant.
You can watch the full video below:
