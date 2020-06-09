Northam: Northern Va. to enter Phase Two on Friday; schools to reopen in fall

Northern Virginia and Richmond can enter Phase Two of the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions on Friday. Here's the latest.

Northern Virginia and Richmond can enter Phase Two of the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions on Friday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced.

At a news briefing Tuesday, Northam said the move came as the commonwealth’s “health metrics are looking positive.” Positive tests are at about 10% and “trending downward,” he said.

Here’s what happens in Phase Two, from Northam’s office:

The maximum number of individuals permitted in a social gathering is 50 people.

All businesses should still adhere to physical distancing guidelines, frequently clean and sanitize high contact surfaces, and continue enhanced workplace safety measures.

Restaurant and beverage establishments may offer indoor dining at 50 percent occupancy.

Fitness centers may open indoor areas at 30 percent occupancy, and certain recreation and entertainment venues without shared equipment may open with restrictions.

Swimming pools may also expand operations to both indoor and outdoor exercise, diving, and swim instruction.

Phase Two guidelines for religious services, non-essential retail, and personal grooming services remain the same as Phase One

Overnight summer camps, most indoor entertainment venues, amusement parks, fairs, and carnivals remain closed in Phase Two.

Northam’s website has more details on Phase Two, including information for specific industries.

The governor also announced that schools will reopen for the next academic year, with a mix of in-person and remote learning.

“All Virginia schools will open for students next year, but the school experience will look very different,” he said.

Northam set out phases for a gradual opening, in which each school system can “respond to the needs of their own locality.” Districts will submit their own reopening plans.

In Phase Two, which the entire commonwealth will be in by Friday, in-person instruction will be allowed for students in kindergarten through third grade, English-language learners and students with disabilities. School-run summer camps can also open.

Chief of Staff Clark Mercer said youth sports can resume as well, with provisions being made to keep athletes apart. For example, he said, most aspects of football practice can’t start, but quarterbacks and receivers wearing gloves can practice. Soccer players can compete without, for example, throw-ins.

James Lane, Virginia’s superintendent of public instruction is laying out the details as the briefing continues Tuesday afternoon.

“We can only do this because we’ve been vigilant and we’ve followed the guidelines,” Northam added.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTOP for updates.