Finding a recipe for recovery: Coronavirus’ impact on DC-area chefs, restaurant industry

John Domen

June 8, 2020, 4:40 AM

The coronavirus pandemic has thrown a lot of curveballs over the last few months. Many of us have struggled and have had to figure out how to adapt. The same is true for the D.C.-area restaurant industry.

In recent weeks, WTOP has talked to some of the top chefs in the region — James Beard Award and RAMMY Award nominees among them — about how everything they’ve planned for is being reshaped by COVID-19 and how they’re adjusting both in the kitchen and at home.

In a five-part series titled “Finding a recipe for recovery,” WTOP will get a look into their kitchens to talk about how they’re navigating a new normal going forward and how they’re coping with the anxieties so many people have experienced – including what they turn to when stress eating.

In this edition, WTOP talked with numerous chefs, such as Christian Irabién of Muchas Gracias and Paola Velez of Kith/Kin, about the impact the coronavirus has had on their businesses and what they’ve learned from this process.

