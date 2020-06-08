Finding a recipe for recovery: Coronavirus’ impact on DC-area chefs, restaurant industry

In a special series, James Beard Award nominees and Rammy Award nominees from around the D.C. area talk about how the restaurant industry has been been reshaped by the coronavirus.

The coronavirus pandemic has thrown a lot of curveballs over the last few months. Many of us have struggled and have had to figure out how to adapt. The same is true for the D.C.-area restaurant industry.

In recent weeks, WTOP has talked to some of the top chefs in the region — James Beard Award and RAMMY Award nominees among them — about how everything they’ve planned for is being reshaped by COVID-19 and how they’re adjusting both in the kitchen and at home.

In a five-part series titled “Finding a recipe for recovery,” WTOP will get a look into their kitchens to talk about how they’re navigating a new normal going forward and how they’re coping with the anxieties so many people have experienced – including what they turn to when stress eating.

In this edition, WTOP talked with numerous chefs, such as Christian Irabién of Muchas Gracias and Paola Velez of Kith/Kin, about the impact the coronavirus has had on their businesses and what they’ve learned from this process.

