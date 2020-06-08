Finding a recipe for recovery: Coronavirus’ impact on DC-area chefs, restaurant industry

The coronavirus pandemic has thrown a lot of curveballs over the last few months. Many of us have struggled and have had to figure out how to adapt. The same is true for the D.C.-area restaurant industry.
In recent weeks, WTOP has talked to some of the top chefs in the region — James Beard Award and RAMMY Award nominees among them — about how everything they’ve planned for is being reshaped by COVID-19 and how they’re adjusting both in the kitchen and at home.
In a five-part series titled “Finding a recipe for recovery,” WTOP will get a look into their kitchens to talk about how they’re navigating a new normal going forward and how they’re coping with the anxieties so many people have experienced – including what they turn to when stress eating.
In this edition, WTOP talked with numerous chefs, such as Christian Irabién of Muchas Gracias and Paola Velez of Kith/Kin, about the impact the coronavirus has had on their businesses and what they’ve learned from this process.
