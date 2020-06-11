Home » Food & Restaurant News » Finding a recipe for…

Finding a recipe for recovery: Tips to improve cooking at home

John Domen

June 11, 2020, 3:56 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Quarantining during coronavirus meant many people tried their hand at being a chef. This became an opportunity to try things out in the kitchen — perfecting old favorites and trying new things.

For WTOP’s “Finding a recipe for recovery” series, some of the D.C. area’s prominent chefs shared the common mistakes they see amateurs make, and how to make something that’s already pretty good taste even better.

The advice was rarely complicated. In fact, the difference between something a James Beard Award nominee might whip up and something you might whip up, might not be as big as you think.

In this edition, Haidar Karoum of Chloe, Matt Baker of Gravitas and Amy Brandwein of Centrolina, among others, explain the simple steps you can take to turn something that’s already good and make it even better.

Read other parts of this series:
Part 1: Coronavirus’ impact on DC-area chefs, restaurant industry
Part 2: What DC area chefs are stress eating right now
Part 3: What the DC region’s chefs can’t wait to eat again

More Coronavirus news

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up