Finding a recipe for recovery: Tips to improve cooking at home

Quarantining during coronavirus meant many people tried their hand at being a chef. This became an opportunity to try things out in the kitchen — perfecting old favorites and trying new things.

For WTOP’s “Finding a recipe for recovery” series, some of the D.C. area’s prominent chefs shared the common mistakes they see amateurs make, and how to make something that’s already pretty good taste even better.

The advice was rarely complicated. In fact, the difference between something a James Beard Award nominee might whip up and something you might whip up, might not be as big as you think.

In this edition, Haidar Karoum of Chloe, Matt Baker of Gravitas and Amy Brandwein of Centrolina, among others, explain the simple steps you can take to turn something that’s already good and make it even better.

