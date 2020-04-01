Home » Local News » Latest coronavirus test results…

Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia

WTOP Staff

April 1, 2020, 9:00 AM

The novel coronavirus has arrived in the D.C. metro area.

Below are links to the health departments for D.C., Maryland and Virginia where state officials are inputting the results.

WTOP is checking and updating the results frequently.

Updated April 1, 9 a.m.

D.C.

Number of positive results: 495

*9 COVID-19-related deaths

Maryland

Number of positive results: 1,660

*18 COVID-19-related deaths

Virginia 

Number of positive results: 1,484

*34 COVID-19-related deaths

