Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia

The novel coronavirus has arrived in the D.C. metro area.
Below are links to the health departments for D.C., Maryland and Virginia where state officials are inputting the results.
WTOP is checking and updating the results frequently.
Updated April 1, 9 a.m.
D.C.
Number of positive results: 495
*9 COVID-19-related deaths
Maryland
Number of positive results: 1,660
*18 COVID-19-related deaths
Virginia
Number of positive results: 1,484
*34 COVID-19-related deaths
