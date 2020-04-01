Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia

See coronavirus test results from D.C., Maryland and Virginia as they are updated.

The novel coronavirus has arrived in the D.C. metro area.

Below are links to the health departments for D.C., Maryland and Virginia where state officials are inputting the results.

WTOP is checking and updating the results frequently.

Updated April 1, 9 a.m.

Number of positive results: 495

*9 COVID-19-related deaths

Number of positive results: 1,660

*18 COVID-19-related deaths

Number of positive results: 1,484

*34 COVID-19-related deaths

