Will help from this DC-area nonprofit turn these cold treats popular in Latin America into the next hot dessert?

Diana Rios Jasso gave up her six-figure D.C. job to start a company making paletas. She's aiming to bring the Mexican popsicles to the masses and could expand her business thanks to a new grant.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. How a nonprofit could turn these cold treats into a hot dessert

Like so many people in D.C., Diana Rios Jasso came here from California to work in politics. But she then gave it all up. Instead of her six-figure job rubbing elbows with members of Congress, she now makes what are basically popsicles.

Four years in, her dream is to see her ice-cold treats become the hottest thing in desserts. If that happens, it would also fulfill the American dream started by her father.

Jasso is the owner of Jarabe Gourmet Pops, which makes paletas, a popular dessert in Latino culture but one that’s not typically found in ice cream aisles in American grocery stores. If she gets her way, that will change in the future.

“What really differentiates the paleta from a traditional popsicle is the craftsmanship that goes into making each one of our pops,” Jasso said. “All of our paletas are made with the finest and local ingredients possible. But there’s also a labor of love that goes into making each pop.”

She added, “For the most part, traditional popsicles just have kind of water and sugar. But we actually pasteurized all of our milks, and we also pasteurized our fruits. We make our own fruit syrups.”

Calling it a frozen fruit smoothie on a stick seems trite, but at least in the case of the strawberry paleta, which is a creamy mix of strawberry puree and Greek yogurt, with a sliced strawberry on every pop, it’s also at least somewhere in that neighborhood.

She also makes blue lemonade, peach and chocolate ganache paletas, along with more exotic flavors, such as pineapple ginger and hibiscus rosemary, tamarind, and her favorite, the mango con chamoy, which provides a spicy kick to the sweetness of the mango.

“What really differentiates the paleta from a traditional popsicle is the craftsmanship that goes into making each one of our pops,” Jarabe Gourmet Pops’ owner Diana Rios Jasso said. (WTOP/John Domen) WTOP/John Domen Diana Rios Jasso is the owner of Jarabe Gourmet Pops. (WTOP/John Domen) WTOP/John Domen Jarabe’s paletas come in a variety of flavors, from sweet to sour and tangy. (WTOP/John Domen) WTOP/John Domen Jarabe’s paletas can be found in local farmers markets around the D.C. area and could expand thanks to a new grant from the nonprofit Regarding Her. (WTOP/John Domen) WTOP/John Domen ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

“Our paletas are all across the palate spectrum. You can find sweet, sour and tangy,” Jasso said.

It’s a dessert that she grew up on, and one her father used to sell, first on the streets in Mexico when he was as young as 7 years old, and then later in East Los Angeles after emigrating from Mexico. That story, one she describes as humble, is what inspired her to give up politics for frozen pops.

“They built something here in the United States,” Jasso said. “And so that part of me kind of felt like I needed to do something about it.”

Now her parents help her make the pops Jarabe sells, which can be found in local farmers markets around the D.C. area as well via online ordering.

Four years in, she’s working to hit half a million dollars in sales. And her business is among those getting a boost from the nonprofit Regarding Her, which seeks to boost women-owned restaurants and food businesses in the region. Out of several dozen applicants, Jasso’s was one of about 20 that have been awarded a new grant that seeks to help small businesses still taking shape and continuing to grow.

“This program is going to take these women through 10 weeks of transformational experiences that I think will really benefit their businesses and their financial situation as well,” said Tiffany MacIsaac, a baker and also the academy co-director of Regarding Her.

The scholarships come with a $5,000 grant that’s to be used to help expand their business. Like Jarabe, these businesses are all between one and five years old, and annual sales don’t exceed around $1 million. But besides the money, valuable mentorship comes with the grant, since Regarding Her is led by women with far more experience in the restaurant and food service industry.

Even after the 10-week program ends, participants will be getting help and feedback from other business owners involved with Regarding Her.

“Years one through five are so pivotal to the success of the business long term that I think all of these women really need this at this point in their careers, no matter where their business is,” said MacIsaac. “Nobody takes the time to stop and really look at their business and evaluate what they’re supposed to be doing because they’re so busy running it. So this just really gives them the opportunity to take that time and think about their growth.”

And growth is top of mind for Jasso.

“The goal is for these paletas to be at a national level,” she said.

Jasso added she believes her company has a story that resonates with immigrant communities — and anyone who believes in the American dream.

“I would love to be able to see my paleta in Disneyland at some point,” she said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.