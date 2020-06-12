Home » Food & Restaurant News » Finding a recipe for…

Finding a recipe for recovery: What does the future of dining look like?

John Domen

June 12, 2020, 2:38 AM

Dining out is radically different because of the coronavirus, and the “new normal” will impact how D.C.-area chefs work and how restaurants do business.

For WTOP’s “Finding a recipe for recovery” series, some of the D.C.-area’s prominent chefs shared what their thoughts on the future of dining. There’s still a lot of uncertainty about how restaurants will adapt, and the chefs are working their way through it without a recipe.

WTOP spoke with Chris Morgan of Bammys, Haidar Karoum of Chloe and others about what restaurants will do to bring customers back into their dining rooms, and if they think people will even be willing to come back like before.

