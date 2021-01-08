Riot at the Capitol: Officer dies; chief resigns

A U.S. Capitol Police officer dies. The department's chief resigns. Questions are raised about security for the upcoming inauguration ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden.

A U.S. Capitol Police officer dies.

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund resigns.

President Trump acknowledges the new administration.

The FBI offers a $50,000 reward for information related to pipe bombs found at the DNC and RNC.

A U.S. Capitol Police officer died after suffering injuries during the attack on the Capitol. Officer Brian D. Sicknick, 42, died about 9:30 p.m. Thursday. The death toll now stands at six.

Sicknick joined the agency in July 2008 and most recently served in its first responders’ unit. D.C. Police and Capitol Police are investigating his death. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser expressed her condolences.

Sicknick’s death after the rampage that shocked the nation and the world raises questions about President Donald Trump’s remaining days in office and the ability of the Capitol Police to secure the area.

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund will resign, effective next week. His resignation comes after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for his resignation.

Other resignations include the Sergeant-at-Arms and doorkeeper of the U.S. Senate, Michael Stenger, House Sergeant-at-Arms Paul Irving.

Three days before the riot, the Pentagon asked the U.S. Capitol Police if it needed National Guard manpower. As the mob descended on the building Wednesday, Justice Department leaders reached out to offer up FBI agents. The police turned them down both times.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he tried to send troops from the Maryland National Guard to restore peace at the U.S. Capitol, but for 1 1/2 hours was “repeatedly denied approval to do so.”

The head of the union representing rank-and-file members of D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department, aka the D.C. police, minces no words about what happened at the Capitol.

D.C. Police Union Chairman Gregg Pemberton said the U.S. Capitol Police Department “was ill-prepared for this attack, both in manpower, and in resources.”

The violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is intensifying scrutiny over security at an inauguration ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden already reshaped by a pandemic and the prospect that his predecessor may not attend.

Biden has denounced the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol as “domestic terrorists” and he blamed President Donald Trump for the violence.

Trump now condemns the violence at the Capitol that many say he incited.

For the first time on camera, he admitted his presidency would soon end — though he declined to mention President-elect Joe Biden by name or explicitly state he had lost.

Trump’s education and transportation secretaries, his acting chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers and deputy national security adviser are among at least nine senior administration officials who have announced their resignations since Wednesday’s attack by Trump supporters on the Capitol.

The editorial board at The Wall Street Journal called on Trump to resign, blaming him for inciting the mob to storm the Capitol. The conservative-leaning newspaper board said, “It was also an assault on the legislature from an executive sworn to uphold the laws of the United States. This goes beyond merely refusing to concede defeat. In our view it crosses a constitutional line that Mr. Trump hasn’t previously crossed. It is impeachable.”

The FBI is now offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the person or persons who put pipe bombs at the Democratic and Republican national committee headquarters on Wednesday.

Capitol Police said that its bomb squad determined that both devices were hazardous and could cause great harm to public safety. They were disabled and turned over to the FBI.

Acting U.S. Attorney for D.C. Michael Sherwin said charged dozens of people have been charged in relation to unrest. That includes 40 cases in D.C. Superior Court, relating to unlawful entry and weapons charges.

And D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser wants a probe of what happened at the Capitol, as D.C. police release dozens of photos of people in the Capitol.

Ashli Babbitt, the woman who died after being shot inside the Capitol, is an Air Force veteran who often ranted on social media against the president’s frequent targets — illegal immigration, government mandates to contain the coronavirus and, most of all, Trump’s critics.

First person: What was it like to be there?

What was it like inside the Capitol and at the protest? WTOP reporters offer perspectives

WTOP’s Mitchell Miller was inside the Capitol when Wednesday’s lockdown happened. He recounts the chaos. WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez, who covers protests, was in the crowd.