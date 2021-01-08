CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | US reaches grim milestone | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Home » White House » After deadly Capitol siege,…

After deadly Capitol siege, Wall Street Journal calls on Trump to resign

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

January 8, 2021, 7:56 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Wall Street Journal editorial board has called on President Donald Trump to resign following a fatal siege this week on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of his supporters.

Five people — including a Capitol Police officer and four of his supporters — died in the assault. And the head of the U.S. Capitol Police will resign, effective next week, after Wednesday’s violent riot.

“In concise summary, on Wednesday the leader of the executive branch incited a crowd to march on the legislative branch,” the conservative-leaning paper’s editorial board wrote.

“When some in the crowd turned violent and occupied the Capitol, the President caviled and declined for far too long to call them off. When he did speak, he hedged his plea with election complaint,” the editorial said.

“This was an assault on the constitutional process of transferring power after an election.

“It was also an assault on the legislature from an executive sworn to uphold the laws of the United States. This goes beyond merely refusing to concede defeat. In our view it crosses a constitutional line that Mr. Trump hasn’t previously crossed. It is impeachable.”

The Wall Street Journal editorial talks about whether impeachment or the 25th amendment are options but concludes: “It is best for everyone, himself included, if he goes away quietly.”

Trump faces talks of an early ouster from multiple political corners.

There is a growing discussion of impeaching him a second time or invoking the 25th Amendment to remove him from the Oval Office.

The invasion of the Capitol building, a powerful symbol of the nation’s democracy, rattled Republicans and Democrats alike.

They struggled with how best to contain the impulses of a president deemed too dangerous to control his own social media accounts but who remains commander in chief of the world’s greatest military.

“I’m not worried about the next election, I’m worried about getting through the next 14 days,” said Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, one of Trump’s staunchest allies.

He condemned the president’s role in Wednesday’s riots and said, “If something else happens, all options would be on the table.”

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared that “the president of the United States incited an armed insurrection against America.” She called him “a very dangerous person who should not continue in office. This is urgent, an emergency of the highest magnitude.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

As new member of IC, Space Force is looking for a clearer picture of orbit and beyond

6 months in, Marines 5G base is working on autonomous vehicles and more

Payroll providers offer slightly different plans for collecting 2020 deferred taxes

NSF develops predictive model to flag improper payments in grants

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up